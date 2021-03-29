Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy spin Dolphins to final glory

Durban — An emphatic display during a curtailed 4-Day Domestic Series final saw the Dolphins beat the Titans by an innings and 76 runs to win their first outright red ball crown in the franchise era at Kingsmead Stadium on Monday.

With the first two days heavily influenced by rain, the Dolphins relied on their spin duo of Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy to get them in the match when the pair ripped through the Titans batting order, dismissing them for 53, the joint lowest first-class score at Kingsmead.

Day five saw the Titans resume on 94/4 with 150 runs sitting between them and the Dolphins batting for a second time. The spinners continued where they had left off, but it was Muthusamy who took the lead on the final morning.

The left-arm orthodox spinner took the wickets of captain Grant Thomson, Neil Brand and Dayyaan Galiem to take him to his sixth five-wicket haul for the Dolphins.

Subrayen then bagged the wicket of Kyle Simmonds, which handed him his third wicket, followed by Thando Ntini’s that was smartly caught by Keegan Petersen at short-leg, giving the off-spinner his maiden first class 10-wicket haul.

The resilient Rivaldo Moonsamy was the final wicket to fall when he was caught in the deep by Ruan de Swardt off Muthusamy for 41, and the Titans were bowled out for 166.

Muthusamy ended with 6/79 and Subrayen took 4/56 in the second innings to give the Dolphins an emphatic win.

Subrayen was awarded the man of the match award for his impressive 10/80 in 60 overs. For the Dolphins and captain Marques Ackerman there was a lot more to winning this trophy than just the cricket played this season.

“It’s been a great journey for the Dolphins and what a great way to finish off the franchise era,” Ackerman said. “The ground staff [and] the people in the offices, winning the awards for administration means that the players are looked after well.

“And that has led to a great season and to win the trophy outright in such a convincing way really caps it off. Every single person here deserves the credit for this trophy and this win.”

The Dolphins side has competed consistently at the top of the limited overs game but might have laboured slightly in four-day cricket. The side made a conscious decision to change this and this win was the result of that mindset shift.

“We knew we had the talent and the right group of players to win games, but it was one thing saying that. I was given the responsibility to make the change and we sat down with the coaches and decided what needed to change.

“We created a team song and then created a winning culture, we had that in white ball cricket, but we needed to bring that into our red ball side. A lot of hard work went into it and this is a result of that,” Ackerman said.