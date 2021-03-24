Sport / Cricket

Dolphins and Titans set for final showdown in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal team go into first-class decider as form team after winning consecutive games

24 March 2021 - 15:26 Sports Reporter
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Dolphins coach Imraan Khan and his Titans counterpart, Mandla Mashimbyi, are both determined to end the season with a bang when they battle it out for the 4-Day Domestic Series title in a five-day final starting in Durban from Thursday.

The match at the Kingsmead Stadium draws the curtain on what started out as a hugely uncertain campaign that took place under the Covid-19 cloud. It is also a game that will end the franchise era in SA with a return to an expanded provincial-style format from next term.

The Dolphins will be lining up in their third final of the season‚ the first time any team has achieved this feat in the franchise era‚ against a team that has been one of the most successful during the same period.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit qualified for the Momentum One-Day Cup final earlier in the year and shared the title with the Lions on account of the weather‚ while they also made the T20 Challenge final where they lost to the same opposition.

But they now enter the first-class decider as the form team after winning back-to-back games and their coach is looking forward to it.

“Preparations have been good and the guys have worked hard. We’ve had some great sessions so far this week and the guys are all excited and ready for the final‚” said Khan.

“Nothing has changed for us‚ we try to keep things the same way they have been and that’s the way it has been.

“I don’t think there’s too much of a difference [in] the way we prepare. The basics remain the same. It’s all about executing on the day and I think if we do that then we’ll be OK.”

Both teams will be without their Proteas as the national team players begin preparations for their upcoming series against Pakistan. It means the Dolphins are without Keshav Maharaj and the Titans will miss Aiden Markram.

“You obviously want all your internationals available for these sort of games‚ but it’s an uncontrollable‚” Khan said. “It creates opportunities for other guys and hopefully those that do come in make the most of the opportunity.”

As for the Titans‚ Khan added: “They are and have always been a competitive outfit. We know all about what they have managed to achieve in the franchise era‚ but we’re not going to look at them too much. We’ll focus on what we need to do and hopefully execute the way we want to.”

Titans boss Mashimbyi‚ meanwhile‚ knows exactly what his team will be up against‚ but he too is trying to keep the emphasis on what they do best.

“The Dolphins have been playing some good cricket of late and we have to give them the respect that is due to them‚” he said. “But we don’t want to change anything we’ve been doing.

“Yes it is a final. We don’t like to overthink things too much. We want to focus on the things that have worked for us thus far and improve on the things that we need to improve on.”

NEIL MANTHORP: Club cricket seems to be leading the game to doom

Sport minister may soon have no choice but to place Cricket SA under the ministry’s management
Opinion
1 day ago

India’s Dhawan to partner Rohit in England ODIs

Captain Kohli says a few younger players are getting an opportunity in the one-day set-up for the first time
Sport
2 days ago

Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder return to ODI squad for Pakistan series

Opening batsman and all-rounder back in the squad for the first time in two years
Sport
6 days ago

Nadine de Klerk shines as Proteas end series on a high

Young all-rounder claims a career-best 3/35 in 10 overs as SA women beat India by five wickets and round off tour with a 4-1 score line
Sport
6 days ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: With cricket following the money, T20 could make Tests obsolete

Newer formats are attracting more attention than traditional ones, and the future of the game is far from certain
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea boss Abramovich sues publisher over Putin ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Lions to tour SA as UK option ruled out
Sport / Rugby
3.
Wind denies Akani Simbine the world lead
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Problems pile up for Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki
Sport / Soccer
5.
No spectators at Durban July for second year ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.