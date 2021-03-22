Sport / Cricket

India’s Dhawan to partner Rohit in England ODIs

Captain Kohli says a few younger players are getting an opportunity in the one-day set-up for the first time

22 March 2021 - 16:21 Amlan Chakraborty
Narendra Modi Stadium. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
New Delhi — India’s Shikhar Dhawan will be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in the three-match one-day series against England, captain Virat Kohli said on the eve of the opener in Pune.

Having rested Rohit for the first two Twenty20 Internationals, India used four different opening combinations in the five-match series against Eoin Morgan’s men.

Dhawan managed four runs in the first match and did not get another chance in the series, which India won 3-2. Fellow opener KL Rahul could not grab the opportunity either and managed 15 runs in four matches before being dropped for last Saturday’s decider.

Ishan Kishan, who smashed a fiery fifty on his debut in the second match, is not part of the ODI squad.

“Shikhar and Rohit will definitely start,” Kohli, who opened with deputy Rohit in the final Twenty20, told a video conference on Monday. “When it comes to one-day cricket, I don’t think there’s any issues or doubts over Rohit and Shikhar opening together.

“They’ve been amazing for us in the past few years, so we’re going to start with that.”

All eyes will be on top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed a blistering fifty in his first international knock against England and earned a maiden ODI call-up.

“It will be interesting because there are a few younger players who are getting an opportunity in the one-day set-up for the first time,” Kohli said.

Kohli will open for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and wants to continue in that role in the Twenty20 World Cup at home later this year.

“I want to go back into understanding my role as an opener, which I’ve done successfully in the past in T20 cricket, so that I provide an option to open up a slot for someone like Surya who’s playing the way he is at the moment,” he said.

Reuters

Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder return to ODI squad for Pakistan series

Opening batsman and all-rounder back in the squad for the first time in two years
Sport
4 days ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: With cricket following the money, T20 could make Tests obsolete

Newer formats are attracting more attention than traditional ones, and the future of the game is far from certain
Opinion
5 days ago

Nadine de Klerk shines as Proteas end series on a high

Young all-rounder claims a career-best 3/35 in 10 overs as SA women beat India by five wickets and round off tour with a 4-1 score line
Sport
5 days ago

Moves to bring fans back to sporting venues

Sascoc is co-ordinating with various codes to persuade the government to normalise sporting events
Sport
5 days ago

