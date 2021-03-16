Sport / Cricket

Titans assistant coach thrilled at return of ‘rested’ Quinton de Kock

16 March 2021 - 20:18 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Quinton de Kock. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

Titans assistant coach Geoffrey Toyana says former Proteas captain Quinton de Kock has returned to training rejuvenated after his “mental health break”.

De Kock‚ who took time off when the Proteas returned from Pakistan in February‚ returned to training this week and will play his first match when the Titans take on the Lions in the Cricket SA 4-Day Series match that started on Tuesday.

“He is looking in good shape. He just needed time to rest and recharge the batteries‚ he is back and is in good physical condition‚” said Toyana‚ who gave a teenage De Kock his break at franchise level at the Lions in 2009.

“He is playing against the Lions this week and he is with the rest of the team in camp ahead of our match. I am happy to see him and he is happy to see his ‘father’. He needs to focus on the next four days of cricket against the Lions.”

De Kock’s return to action is a timely boost for the Titans as he will add more depth to their batting as they look for a win that will see them secure a place in the final.

He joins Proteas teammates Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram‚ Tabraiz Shamsi and Heinrich Klaasen and key players Grant Thompson‚ Thando Ntini‚ Lizaad Williams‚ Neil Brand and Sibonelo Makhanya.

Markram‚ who scored his maiden double ton last week against the Knights‚ said he is relishing the prospect of playing against the Lions who also have a number of Proteas players in their team.

“I’m really looking forward to the match. The Lions are playing good cricket at the moment and we are playing at the Wanderers. I am bracing myself for a meeting of minds with the likes of Temba Bavuma‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Rassie van der Dussen and Beuran Hendricks.”

Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi said they must beat the Lions in their own backyard if they want to play in the final.

“We want to go to the finals. It’s a case of if you want to get there‚ you’ve got to beat the best. The Lions are one of the best at the moment‚ so we want to get one over on them‚ and play some really good cricket this week‚”  Mashimbyi said.

ICC rates Ahmadabad pitch for two-day Test ‘average’

Stadium avoids earning demerit points from world cricket bosses
1 day ago

PODCAST: Without Graeme Smith our cricketing future is bleak

Can South Africa’s cricket team, just ten years ago number one in the world, come back from what is clearly a major slump? Peter Bruce talks to ...
14 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Determination to keep cricket being played has been spirited and uplifting

Despite admin storm clouds on the horizon and rain threatening to dampen the players, the game will go on and good times will return
1 day ago

Lara Goodall anchors record chase as SA stun India to seal series win

Proteas complete their highest successful run chase
2 days ago

