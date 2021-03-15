Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Determination to keep cricket being played has been spirited and uplifting Despite admin storm clouds on the horizon and rain threatening to dampen the players, the game will go on and good times will return BL PREMIUM

Perhaps there has been a little too much negativity in recent months and years. Now is the time to focus on how much has been salvaged from what could have been wreckage of a season, even a year.

That’s not to say the situation is less serious than has been reported, or that there are not further problems ahead, or even that everyone involved is pulling in the same direction and places the game’s greater good above self-interest, but even the castaway can appreciate the seagulls. ..