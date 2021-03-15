NEIL MANTHORP: Determination to keep cricket being played has been spirited and uplifting
Despite admin storm clouds on the horizon and rain threatening to dampen the players, the game will go on and good times will return
15 March 2021 - 18:34
Perhaps there has been a little too much negativity in recent months and years. Now is the time to focus on how much has been salvaged from what could have been wreckage of a season, even a year.
That’s not to say the situation is less serious than has been reported, or that there are not further problems ahead, or even that everyone involved is pulling in the same direction and places the game’s greater good above self-interest, but even the castaway can appreciate the seagulls. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now