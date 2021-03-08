Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: New captains and successful T20 Challenge give Cricket SA something to cheer BL PREMIUM

Cricket SA’s operations team has been forging ahead with a variety of important projects for many months while the organisation tries to disentangle itself from a complicated web of deceit and personal ambition that derailed it more than two years ago.

The domestic T20 Challenge was conducted not just faultlessly and without a single positive Covid-19 test, but with aplomb. The national team has two new captains in Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar and we all look forward to the season-ending visit of Pakistan for seven limited-overs matches. ..