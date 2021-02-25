Sport / Cricket

India smash England in two days

Tourists skittled for 81 in second innings of day-night third Test in world’s biggest cricket stadium

25 February 2021 - 19:26 Amlan Chakraborty
Azar Patel. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KAI SCHWOERER
Azar Patel. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KAI SCHWOERER

New Delhi — India’s Axar Patel claimed an 11-wicket match haul as they beat England by 10 wickets inside two days in the day-night third Test on Thursday, dashing the tourists’ hopes of making the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in June.

On a viciously turning track, England were shot out for 81 in the second innings, their lowest total yet against India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chasing 49 for victory in the spin-dominated, low-scoring contest, India overwhelmed the target without losing a wicket to go 2-1 up in the four-Test series.

The hosts need a draw in the final Test, also in Ahmadabad from March 4, to reach the WTC final against New Zealand.

England had been on the back foot since being skittled for 112 in their first innings on a turning track at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Reuters

