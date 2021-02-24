Sport / Cricket

Mthiwekhaya Nabe shines as the Warriors stun Titans

24 February 2021 - 19:44 Sports Reporter
Mthiwekhaya Nabe of Dafabet Warriors celebrates a wicket during the T20 Challenge match between Titans and Warriors at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, February 24 2021. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Mthiwekhaya Nabe of Dafabet Warriors celebrates a wicket during the T20 Challenge match between Titans and Warriors at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, February 24 2021. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

A career-best return from Mthiwekhaya Nabe added to some fine batting cameos helped the Warriors keep alive their hopes of reaching the T20 Challenge playoffs with a brilliant upset victory over the Titans in Durban on Wednesday.

The Eastern Cape franchise won with a bonus point when their 157/9 were 43 runs too much for the 114/9 of the Titans at Kingsmead Stadium.

Seamer Nabe was the star bowler, grabbing 4/21 in four overs‚ while Tristan Stubbs (44 off 31 balls)‚ Ayabulela Gqamane (37 off 17 balls) and Wihan Lubbe (35 off 29 balls) excelled with the bat.

In the end‚ victory was clinical for the Warriors and one that kept open the race for the final qualifying spot as Robin Peterson’s side jumped from last to fourth on the table with their first win of the campaign.

They now have five points‚ three less than the Titans (8) and one more than the VKB Knights (4) and the Cape Cobras (4). All four sides have one match remaining.

Mandla Mashimbyi’s Titans will be rueing what may have been at the start of day six when they had the Warriors on the ropes after Sinethemba Qeshile won the toss and opted to bat first.

Tight bowling by Lizaad Williams (2/23)‚ Chris Morris (2/26) and Okuhe Cele (2/33) left the opposition in a huge hole on 33/4 in the seventh over‚ before the fightback began.

Lubbe and Stubbs began the initial repair job with a 54-run fifth-wicket stand‚ before Gqamane went crazy at the death to propel the Warriors to what had earlier looked like a highly unlikely 158-run target.

It was then over to the bowlers as they reacted with skill to keep the Titans in check. Jon-Jon Smuts (1/19) took out Henry Davids (1) in the first over‚ before Dean Elgar (16) fell to Lubbe (1/7).

Despite those two wickets‚ the Centurion-based outfit still looked on track halfway at 60/2‚ but a brilliant caught and bowled by Marco Jansen (2/21) to account for Aiden Markram (31) appeared to alter the momentum.

Nabe then got to work by running through the middle order, leaving the score at 72/5 at one point. After a brief recovery between Simon Harmer (9) and Heinrich Klaasen (22)‚ the 25-year-old struck again‚ and with Anrich Nortjé (1/20) all but ended any hopes of victory.

Nabe’s final figures were his career-best and beat the 2/24 he had claimed for the Giants against the Spartans at Port Elizabeth in 2019/2020.

Linde shines as Cobras get off the mark with win over Warriors

All-rounder powers Cobras to victory but no bonus point at T20 Challenge
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: With the Cricket SA theatre closed, work can finally proceed to fix this laughing stock

When a new CSA board is appointed with a competent CEO, a fact-finding trip to Auckland could teach them something about how to run things
Opinion
2 days ago

England’s Test champion hopes hang by a hair as floodlights await

Behaviour of ball an unknown quantity in refurbished stadium and first day-nighter in February in India
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sundowns must start taking their chances, says ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Tiger Woods suffers multiple injuries in car ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Tiger Woods ‘was speeding before crash’
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Kaizer Chiefs spurn chances as they are ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Cancelled Comrades a huge loss to KwaZulu-Natal ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Ngidi and Makhanya maintain 100% record for Titans

Sport / Cricket

CSA opens applications for independent directors

Sport / Cricket

Conway’s 99 steers New Zealand to big win over Australia

Sport / Cricket

T20 Challenge a chance to play for Proteas contracts‚ says Smith

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.