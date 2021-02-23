Cricket SA (CSA) will this week sift through hundreds of CVs after the organisation invited applications for candidates to serve as independent non-executive directors.

The successful candidates will be officially incorporated as the board of directors at an AGM set for mid-April to serve an initial three-year period after which they will be eligible for reappointment for a second and final term.

The closing date for all applications is Friday.

The CSA board of directors comprises 12 members: seven non-independent directors who are elected from the ranks of provincial presidents and five appointed on the basis of their various fields of expertise in the corporate world.

However‚ it remains to be seen just how many independent directors will be appointed. In January, the interim board advocated for more independence‚ which could result in independent directors outnumbering non-independents.

A spokesperson for the CSA interim board declined to say how many independent directors will be appointed.

“Discussions between the interim board and all stakeholders are ongoing‚” the spokesperson said. “CSA will issue a statement as soon as all consultations regarding the MOI [memorandum of incorporation] have been concluded.”

The CSA has two centres of power — the board and members’ council — but this could change if the interim board has its way.

The board is in charge of daily operations and formulation of polices and strategies, while the members’ council‚ which is the organisation’s highest decision-making body, is made up of presidents of the provincial unions who ratify all major decisions taken by the board. The power structure has been in place since 2013.

The interim board wants this system dismantled and the board to be the seat of authority.

One of the recommendations from the 2012 Nicholson report, which investigated the organisation and made recommendations, was the amendment of the composition of the board to include more independent directors to ensure independence and objectivity on matters relating to affiliate unions.

Now, in line with the CSA constitution MOI‚ the power structure has inherent conflicts of interest as seven of the members of the council also sit on the board of directors.

The amendments will essentially strip CSA shareholders‚ who are the bosses of the provincial boards‚ of most of their powers, and the move to bring in more independent directors is expected to hit a few snags‚ it has been established.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)‚ the mother body of all federations‚ previously balked at the Nicholson report's recommendation‚ insisting that cricket needed to be administered by cricket people.

Asked if Sascoc had agreed to the CSA constitution amendments‚ an interim board spokesperson said: “The interim board is calling for nominations ahead of having finalised the MOI in order to run certain processes in parallel so as to save time.

“However‚ the interim board is clear about its mandate to implement the Nicholson recommendations which call for a majority independent board.”

Sascoc has asked for the proposed draft of the Cricket SA MOI amendments before taking a position, but an insider said: “Sascoc is still of the view that the CSA board needs to have a majority of cricket people on it.”

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks could not be reached for comment.