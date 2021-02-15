Cricket SA’s interim board given two more months

Sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has granted a request from the Cricket SA interim board to have its tenure extended by two months.

Mthethwa on October 30 2020 appointed the board for three months to restore stakeholder and public confidence in the organisation. The interim board was initially rejected by the Cricket SA members’ council, the organisation’s highest decision-making body. But after a dressing down from the minister the members’ council eventually relented and the interim board was formally incorporated as the board of directors on November 15. February 15 officially marked the end of the interim board’s tenure.

Mthethwa said he met the interim board on Monday to take stock of progress made towards completion of its mandate. After consulting the members’ council, he was persuaded that the extension was the best decision for cricket.

The minister said one of the mitigating factors for the extension was to allow the interim board to finalise continued disciplinary proceedings against suspended senior executives.

Kugandrie Govender was suspended as acting CEO in December with company secretary Welsh Gwaza over allegations of misconduct. Proceedings for both Govender and Gwaza are continuing.