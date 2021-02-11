Sport / Cricket

A hard day in Pakistan for the Proteas, again

11 February 2021 - 20:28 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Heinrich Klaasen. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s struggles on the subcontinent continued unabated on Thursday as they lost the first of three T20 internationals to Pakistan by three runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and chose to field and Pakistan scored 169/6 in their 20 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan dazzling with his first T20 century to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

Rizwan was the main contributor to Pakistan’s above-average score and he was supported by Haider Ali and Hussain Talat, who returned with scores of 21 and 15. 

The Proteas started promisingly when Bjorn Fortuin ran out the dangerous Babar Azam without scoring after two balls but Pakistan’s top order recovered to make up for the early loss of their inspirational captain. The next Pakistan wickets to fall were those of Ali and Talat inside 10 overs as they became victims of Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Fortuin returned in the 13th over to claim the scalp of Iftikhar Ahmed (4), and the last two wickets were taken by Lutho Sipamla and Phehlukwayo when they removed Khushdil Shah (12) and Faheem Ashraf (4). 

In their chase, SA started with genuine promise with openers Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan sharing 53 off 42 balls but things fell apart as soon as their partnership was broken. 

SA ended the first powerplay on 51/0 for an excellent start and bettered Pakistan, who finished their first six overs on 45/2. But the Proteas fell apart, managing 166/6 to lose by three runs.

Malan and Hendricks were the  Proteas’ best batters with scores of 44 and 54, but the rest of the batting line-up failed dismally with no-one managing to go past the 20-run mark. With the ball, Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf were the destroyers-in-chief for Pakistan as they ended with two wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf took the other wicket and Rizwan ran out Hendricks. 

SA will be looking to bounce back during the remaining two back-to-back matches on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue in their mission to win this series.

Cricket SA slaps Kugandrie Govender with second suspension

New notice handed out after Govender returns as chief commercial officer
Sport
2 days ago

Miller looks forward to new role in Pakistan series

Limited-overs batsman is the only player in the T20 squad to have played cricket in Pakistan before
Sport
1 day ago

How Klaasen beat Covid-19 to lead the Proteas

The Twenty20 stand-in captain suffered heart palpitations when he had the viral infection two months ago
Sport
1 day ago

Boucher bemoans mental frailties after defeat in Pakistan

Coach puts loss down to the team lacking awareness of when to tighten the screws after Proteas lose last seven wickets for just 33 runs
Sport
2 days ago

