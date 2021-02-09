Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA slaps Kugandrie Govender with second suspension

New notice handed out after Govender returns as chief commercial officer

09 February 2021 - 15:39 Tiisetso Malepa
Cricket SA. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Cricket SA. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Kugandrie Govender reported for duty on Monday after the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) lifted her suspension as Cricket SA’s acting CEO‚ but her return to the office lasted just a few hours before she was sent packing again.

It is understood the Cricket SA interim board has issued Govender with another notice of suspension to follow the one she received on December 14.

Interim board spokesperson Judith February said on Tuesday that Govender returned to her old role as the chief commercial officer‚ the office she occupied before her appointment as acting CEO in 2020.

“The matter of Ms Govender is subject to a legal process‚” February said in an e-mailed response. “We will therefore not be making further comment on it because it is in no-one’s interests to have a ‘trial by media’.

“Whatever matters are to be aired‚ will be aired in the appropriate legal forum and not in the media.”

Asked if Govender has returned as acting CEO‚ February replied: “No‚ she [has] not. Pholetsi Moseki is the acting CEO. Her position is CCO [chief commercial officer].”

Moseki was appointed acting CEO in December, days after Govender’s suspension.

Asked if Govender can still be suspended again after the Cricket SA interim board got its way around the legal technicality‚ February said: “The law allows for someone to be suspended again‚ yes.”

Govender‚ who was suspended in December for alleged misconduct‚ was reinstated at the CCMA after she filed to the dispute resolution body for unfair suspension.

The interim board released a statement on Friday‚ a day after the CCMA proceedings‚ and said Cricket SA agreed to lift the suspension in order to deal with a legal technicality pertaining to the notice issued to Govender on December 14.

The interim board said the legal technicality has no bearing on the merits of the disciplinary case brought against Govender‚ which is set to proceed later this month.

An insider close to the developments said the Cricket SA interim board was “skating on thin ice” and “playing with fire” regarding their handling of Govender’s return.

“She [Govender] was suspended as acting CEO [in December]. If the notice of suspension is now uplifted‚ it means she must now go back to the position she was in as acting CEO when she was suspended in the first place‚” said the source.

Govender said on Tuesday: “I still want to have a conversation with the interim board first and at this stage it is difficult for me to comment.” 

NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty

How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty before calling off their tour of SA
Sport
22 hours ago

Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as SA collapses again

Dismal batting has been a feature  of the Proteas’ performance both home and away for a few years
Sport
23 hours ago

India face follow-on after Bess wrecks middle order

England pleased with their position in the first Test
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas chase big target after letting Mohammad Rizwan off the hook

Visitors would have been chasing considerably fewer runs had they not dropped a number of catches
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as SA collapses again
Sport / Cricket
3.
Chip-in eagle helps Brooks Koepka rally to win in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Much work ahead, says Chiefs coach after ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Way is clear for Mill Queen to notch her fourth ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.