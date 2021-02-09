Kugandrie Govender reported for duty on Monday after the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) lifted her suspension as Cricket SA’s acting CEO‚ but her return to the office lasted just a few hours before she was sent packing again.

It is understood the Cricket SA interim board has issued Govender with another notice of suspension to follow the one she received on December 14.

Interim board spokesperson Judith February said on Tuesday that Govender returned to her old role as the chief commercial officer‚ the office she occupied before her appointment as acting CEO in 2020.

“The matter of Ms Govender is subject to a legal process‚” February said in an e-mailed response. “We will therefore not be making further comment on it because it is in no-one’s interests to have a ‘trial by media’.

“Whatever matters are to be aired‚ will be aired in the appropriate legal forum and not in the media.”

Asked if Govender has returned as acting CEO‚ February replied: “No‚ she [has] not. Pholetsi Moseki is the acting CEO. Her position is CCO [chief commercial officer].”

Moseki was appointed acting CEO in December, days after Govender’s suspension.

Asked if Govender can still be suspended again after the Cricket SA interim board got its way around the legal technicality‚ February said: “The law allows for someone to be suspended again‚ yes.”

Govender‚ who was suspended in December for alleged misconduct‚ was reinstated at the CCMA after she filed to the dispute resolution body for unfair suspension.

The interim board released a statement on Friday‚ a day after the CCMA proceedings‚ and said Cricket SA agreed to lift the suspension in order to deal with a legal technicality pertaining to the notice issued to Govender on December 14.

The interim board said the legal technicality has no bearing on the merits of the disciplinary case brought against Govender‚ which is set to proceed later this month.

An insider close to the developments said the Cricket SA interim board was “skating on thin ice” and “playing with fire” regarding their handling of Govender’s return.

“She [Govender] was suspended as acting CEO [in December]. If the notice of suspension is now uplifted‚ it means she must now go back to the position she was in as acting CEO when she was suspended in the first place‚” said the source.

Govender said on Tuesday: “I still want to have a conversation with the interim board first and at this stage it is difficult for me to comment.”