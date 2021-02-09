Sport / Cricket

Coach urges winning Windies to keep up the momentum

Don’t let this be a one-off, says Phil Simmons after West Indies’ thrilling victory over Bangladesh

09 February 2021 - 15:55 Joel Dubber
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Dhaka — West Indies need to find a way to keep up the momentum rather than just battling to one-off victories, coach Phil Simmons said after his side secured a thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram on Sunday.

Chasing an imposing 395-run target, the visitors’ remarkable fifth day counterattack was led by debutant Kyle Mayers,  who struck 210 not out to help his team to victory late in the final session.

“Every time you win, it is more important you look at ways to improve. When a team loses, they will try to improve, so we as winners have to do the same. We have to improve in every aspect,” Simmons said.

“I am tired of these one wins and then struggling for the next three or four games. We have to make sure we don’t go backwards again.”

Ahead of the final Test in Dhaka starting on Thursday, Bangladesh will be forced to make at least one change with left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to a thigh injury.

Simmons insists the omission of Bangladesh’s leading Test wicket taker will not lead to complacency for his team, which is also depleted after several players opted out of the tour because of Covid-19 concerns.

“We can’t afford to take his absence for granted. It won’t be easier for us,” Simmons said. “He is one of the top all-rounders in the world, but they have so many spinners ... they will find someone who can do the job.”

Reuters

