Proteas chase big target after letting Mohammad Rizwan off the hook

Visitors would have been chasing considerably fewer runs had they not dropped a number of catches

07 February 2021 - 20:00 Nick Said
Mohammad Rizwan attends a virtual press conference during the Pakistani tour , February 7 2021. Picture: GRANT PRITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Mohammad Rizwan scored a first Test century as Pakistan set the Proteas a daunting target of 370 to win the second and final Test in Rawalpindi, but the tourists closed the fourth day on 127/1 to set up an intriguing finale.

Rizwan was unbeaten on 115 and batted brilliantly with the tail to help add 222 for the final five wickets as the home side were bowled out for 298 in their second innings, profiting from a number of dropped catches by the visitors.

Aiden Markram (59 not out) and Rassie van der Dussen (48 not out) gave SA hope after adding  94 for the second wicket, showing the patience and application that will be needed on the final day if they are to claim an unlikely victory.

SA have not made more than 300 in the fourth innings to win a Test since their remarkable 414/4 against Australia in Perth in 2008, while the highest successful run chase yet in Pakistan is 315/9 by the home side, against Australia, in 1994.

The only wicket to fall was opener Dean Elgar (17), who edged to wicketkeeper Rizwan chasing a wide delivery from seamer Shaheen Afridi.

But the pitch is still good for batting and has not yet shown prodigious turn for the spinners, leaving SA in with a sniff on the fifth day.

They would have been chasing considerably fewer runs had they not dropped a number of catches, including off Rizwan when he had four. Instead the latter was the anchor for the Pakistan second innings as they resumed the fourth day on 129/6.

They lost Hasan Ali (5) early, lbw to Keshav Maharaj (3/118), before Rizwan put on 53 with Yasir Shah (23) and 97 for the ninth wicket with Nauman Ali (45).

The innings was over when left-arm spinner George Linde (5/64) bowled Shaheen (4) for his first Test five-wicket haul, a remarkable effort given a horrific injury to the small finger on his bowling hand on the opening day that left bone protruding from the wound.

SA had spoken overnight of hoping to chase about 250, but Pakistan’s tail ensured it would be substantially more than that.

Pakistan won the first Test, in Karachi, by seven wickets.

Reuters

India face follow-on after Bess wrecks middle order

England pleased with their position in the first Test
Sport
3 hours ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: SA not enough of a police state for Australians

It is also not India, which pays players a heck of a lot more to play Twenty20 cricket, writes Kevin McCallum
Sport
3 days ago

Cricket SA: A balls-up for the ages

Just when you thought the debacle at Cricket SA couldn’t get any worse ...
Life
3 days ago

Milestone man Root vows not to let individual battles distract him

England batsman wants to learn from, and not just compete with, the other three in ‘big four’
Sport
3 days ago

