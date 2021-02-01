NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock has only been captain for three Tests — and won two
Cricket lovers should remember that much effort, expense and sacrifice goes into giving them something to criticise
01 February 2021 - 17:33
After just two Test matches as captain, and two victories, Quinton de Kock’s position as temporary leader was not questioned. They were, admittedly, comprehensive wins which may have papered over any cracks in the 28-year-old’s demeanour or disposition.
Now, after just one further Test, which resulted in a largely (but not completely) one-sided defeat to Pakistan in Karachi, there have been numerous calls for him to relinquish the captaincy, voluntarily or otherwise, and bat at No 6 or 7. ..
