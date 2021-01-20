Sport / Cricket VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Come on cricket lovers, let’s continue this buoyant start to the new year We seek a new cricket order in this fractured country and need social healers not wannabe celebrities BL PREMIUM

Now is the time for each of us to add momentum to the accomplishments that have kick-started SA cricket’s new year. These include the resounding Test victories, the emergence of new Proteas talent, the Cricket SA interim board’s strong decision-making, and the new domestic first-class cricket structure announced by the working group headed by David Richardson.

Many of us strength-vs-strength protagonists must bow down to this new arrangement that reintroduces a two-tier system providing widespread opportunities while cutting the number of professional contracted players...