Kagiso Rabada fully focused on the cricket in Pakistan

Proteas’ speedster says it’s good to feel safe with the security arrangements in place for tour

20 January 2021 - 15:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas in action during the national men's cricket team training session. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
SA fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada has voiced his satisfaction with the security arrangements for the Proteas in Pakistan.

A heavy security presence greeted the team members when they arrived in Karachi on Saturday to start preparations for the first of two Test matches.

The first Test is in Karachi from January 26 and the second in Rawalpindi from February 4. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the three T20s on February 11‚ 13 and 14.

“I have a lot of faith in the security and the way it has been implemented. I feel safe and can just focus on the cricket‚” said Rabada, who will lead the SA pace attack with Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé.

“I think the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] have done a great job in ensuring we are safe, and hats off to them.

“It’s not the ideal situation‚ Covid-19 is also not the ideal situation, but they have made it work and I’m glad to say I have a chance to tour Pakistan because they hold prestige in international cricket. I’ve been to all the countries that play international cricket and this is the only one I hadn’t been to until now.

“Some greats of the game have come from these parts and it’s nice to be where some of them come from and to play against their team in their own conditions.”

The Proteas have been training hard and assessing the conditions since their arrival in Karachi at the weekend.

“The practice square that we have been playing on has been keeping low and there is not much lateral movement‚ especially when the ball gets older,” said Rabada. “We suspect that reverse swing is going to play a role and the batters have to adjust to the ball not bouncing as much as it does in SA.

“For us as the bowlers it means we are going to have to bowl straighter lines, and that is cricket 101. We are not sure how the venue of the match is going to play‚ but we have an idea. We’ll just have to see what is offered to us when we get to the stadium.”

Rabada expects Pakistan to take the game to the Proteas.

“I’m expecting Pakistan to come out fighting. They’ve got some good players and it’s not going to be easy. I’d love to go home with the series trophy in the bag.”

