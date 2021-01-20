‘Destructive’ Omphile Ramela takes Cricket SA to court

Former cricketer Omphile Ramela has lodged papers at the Johannesburg high court after he was controversially asked to excuse himself and subsequently removed as a Cricket SA (CSA) director by the organisation’s interim board in December.

Ramela and fellow CSA board director Xolani Vonya were barred from participating in activities and meetings after a board resolution determined their fate. They were later labelled as troublemakers.

Ramela confirmed he will challenge his removal. “Indeed I have lodged [papers] with the high court‚” he said.

There were legal questions over the decision‚ notably on whether the interim board has the authority to remove fellow members‚ and Ramela will put this to the test. He and Vonya were deemed to be destructive figures holding back the work of the CSA interim board.

Ramela‚ a former Lions star and Cobras captain‚ was president of the influential SA Cricketers Association (Saca) until last November, when he was appointed to the nine-member CSA interim board named by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa had said the conduct of CSA’s interim board was not what it should be and cautioned that the problems engulfing the administration of cricket would not go away if something was not done.

“While the [high court] application deals with my removal‚ the premise of this move speaks to the conduct of this board as far [as] the principle of law and order is concerned‚” said 32-year-old Ramela.

The CSA interim board said in a statement on Wednesday that it will oppose Ramela’s court action.