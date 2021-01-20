Sport / Cricket

‘Destructive’ Omphile Ramela takes Cricket SA to court

Legal questions raised over the decision to remove the former player from the governing body’s board will now be put to the test

20 January 2021 - 16:19 Tiisetso Malepa
Omphile Ramela. Picture: JOHAN RYNNERS/GALLO IMAGES
Omphile Ramela. Picture: JOHAN RYNNERS/GALLO IMAGES

Former cricketer Omphile Ramela has lodged papers at the Johannesburg high court after he was controversially asked to excuse himself and subsequently removed as a Cricket SA (CSA) director by the organisation’s interim board in December.   

Ramela and fellow CSA board director Xolani Vonya were barred from participating in activities and meetings after a board resolution determined their fate. They were later labelled as troublemakers.

Ramela confirmed he will challenge his removal. “Indeed I have lodged [papers] with the high court‚” he said.

There were legal questions over the decision‚ notably on whether the interim board has the authority to remove fellow members‚ and Ramela will put this to the test. He and Vonya were deemed to be destructive figures holding back the work of the CSA interim board.

Ramela‚ a former Lions star and Cobras captain‚ was president of the influential SA Cricketers Association (Saca) until last November, when he was appointed to the nine-member CSA interim board named by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa had said the conduct of CSA’s interim board was not what it should be and cautioned that the problems engulfing the administration of cricket would not go away if something was not done.

“While the [high court] application deals with my removal‚ the premise of this move speaks to the conduct of this board as far [as] the principle of law and order is concerned‚” said 32-year-old Ramela.

The CSA interim board said in a statement on Wednesday that it will oppose Ramela’s court action.

NEIL MANTHORP: Tight security in Pakistan has allayed fears, says Proteas skipper De Kock

But living in bio-secure bubbles has been tough on the players, he says
Sport
1 day ago

Ngidi backs Maharaj to play crucial role for Proteas against Pakistan

The bowler is the best spinner in the team and has a good record on the subcontinent, speedster says
Sport
1 day ago

Kagiso Rabada fully focused on the cricket in Pakistan

Proteas’ speedster says it’s good to feel safe with the security arrangements in place for tour
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Abdul Bhamjee dies at 83
Sport / Soccer
2.
Three-goal Kaizer Chiefs bury TTM
Sport / Soccer
3.
Golden Arrows coach ready for a Pirates backlash
Sport / Soccer
4.
What Lions need to do to bully the Bulls
Sport / Rugby
5.
Monaco says F1 grand prix will go ahead in 2021
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Modi and Kohli hail India’s grit in Australia

Sport / Cricket

Rishabh Pant smashes India to a series win for the ages

Sport / Cricket

Life in bubble overshadows England’s win in Sri Lanka

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.