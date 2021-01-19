Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi believes spinner Keshav Maharaj will play a vital role for the South Africans on the expected slow and at times turning pitches in Pakistan.

The visitors face Pakistan in the two-Test match series in Karachi and Rawalpindi where Maharaj will lead SA’s spin attack starting on January 26.

Maharaj will be assisted by seamers Kagiso Rabada‚ Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé as they look for a second consecutive Test series win after victory over Sri Lanka in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

“He is our best spinner and you have seen what he has done for us on the subcontinent in the past‚” Ngidi said about Maharaj.

“Having him is definitely going to take a lot of pressure off us seamers. We also have others such as Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde who have all done outstanding work on the domestic scene recently and maybe we might see them get a run in Pakistan.”

Ngidi said the fast bowlers must acclimatise quickly to the conditions because the margin for error on the subcontinent is small.

“Your room for error is smaller because wickets are slower and they don’t bounce that much. So if you get it half wrong‚ you are going to be punished because we know that in international cricket even a good ball can go for four and a bad ball is definitely going for four.

“You need to concentrate for long periods to be on the money. You can get away with a lot of things at the Wanderers or SuperSport Park where there is pace and bounce‚ but on the subcontinent room for error is very small.”

Ngidi said he enjoys working with Quinton de Kock who took over from Faf du Plessis as stand-in captain. “Quinny is not as vocal and speaks only when he needs to‚ and that is one thing [in which] I identify with him. If you are a captain of your country‚ your words always mean something to everyone and it is a good thing that he speaks from the heart‚” he said.

“I enjoy that as a player because you can relate with him. The difference between him and Faf is that information you get from Faf is based on many years of experience but with Quinny he mostly goes with his gut feel.”

Ngidi‚ who has taken 22 wickets in seven Tests since his debut against India in 2018 in Centurion‚ added that he is more confident now than before and wants to play more Tests for SA.

“I am a lot more confident these days. I don’t think a lot of people know but the Sri Lanka Test that we have just played was more than a year since we played any kind of four-day format‚” he said.

“It was after a long time and obviously there were a lot of nerves there. Leading the attack with Anrich was a bit nerve-racking‚ but I am happy to be back in the Test squad because it is something that I always wanted.

“Maybe at a certain stage people started seeing me as a white-ball cricketer but I have evolved some of my red-ball skills to give me the extra edge.

“[My] confidence just keeps on growing‚ so I guess the more I play the more confident I get because I want to play more Test matches for SA. The plan is just to stay on the field and contribute as much as I can.”