Titans enlist former Proteas quick Kyle Abbott

06 January 2021 - 15:06 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kyle Abbott. Picture: LUKE WALKER/GALLO IMAGES
Kyle Abbott. Picture: LUKE WALKER/GALLO IMAGES

The Titans have completed a huge coup with the signing of former Proteas fast bowler Kyle Abbott on a short contract until the end of the season.

Abbott‚ who made headlines in 2016 when he quit the Proteas for a Kolpak deal in the UK with Hampshire‚ has arrived at SuperSport Park and is available for Saturday’s start of the Momentum One Day Cup in Potchefstroom.

“I think, like everyone‚ 2020 was a tough year. I didn’t play for nearly 12 months between games‚ so I was sitting pretty comfortable in Durban doing my fishing and that‚” he said.

“I felt going into the new year that I had to try and get out of my comfort zone and having chatted to a few people around, and having played against the Titans in the past  I know that it’s a well run and professional unit. I felt it would be a perfect fit for me right now and huge thanks to the Titans for accepting me to finish the season with them,” he said.

Abbott‚ who played in 11 Tests‚ 28 ODIs and 21 T20s for South Africa‚ said he is willing to share his knowledge with the younger players at the Titans.

“There have been chats in the middle already where they have asked questions and that is very nice. I feel like I have a lot of experience that I can pass on — it’s just a matter of when and where to use it.

“They have said they have got their plans and their targets and hopefully I can help them to achieve them.”

Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi said recruiting Abbott to Centurion was a no-brainer.

“I think that Kyle Abbott will add value in this team. He is bringing in a lot of experience because he has been around the block for a long time now‚” Mashimbyi said.

“He has represented SA and he has played in England ... he will help the younger guys to actually grow and be in a better space from bowling point of view, as well.”

