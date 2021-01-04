Sri Lanka made inroads as South Africa still held the whip hand at lunch on day two of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday.

The hosts had reached 256/5 in their first innings and lead by 99 thanks largely to Dean Elgar (127) and Rassie van der Dussen (67), who looked set for an even stronger showing before they were sent packing.

Elgar, who recorded his 13th Test century, continued his good form and enhanced his reputation as a formidable Test opener.

Effective rather than elegant‚ Elgar has become the mainstay at the top of the South African order and again proved to be the glue as South Africa played themselves into a position of strength.

However, they undid some of their good work as Sri Lanka struck a few telling blows after the morning drinks break‚ bagging four wickets in the hour before lunch.

South Africa had reached the mini interval untroubled, but two balls after the resumption Elgar nicked a regulation catch to first slip.

Elgar went past the 4,000 Test run mark earlier in this innings and at stumps on day one was closing in on his 13th Test ton.

He didn't have to wait long to bring up the mark.

A man who usually goes about his business at an unhurried strike rate of 46 at this level‚ had scored at 76.7 by the time he brought up his ton.

The Sri Lankan breakthrough proved timely as the signs had started to look ominous with Van der Dussen, who was also starting to time the ball with greater assurance.

Elgar and Van der Dussen are now in possession of the second-highest wicket partnership at Wanderers‚ surpassing the mark set by Andrew Strauss and Robert Key.

They put on 184, but both fell with the score on 218.