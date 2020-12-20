Sport / Cricket

Batting collapse sends shock waves through cricket-mad India

Virat Kohli's men register the country's lowest Test innings score in Australia day-night opener

20 December 2020 - 21:03 Amlan Chakraborty
Indian captain Virat Kohli is seen following Australia's victory in the first Test match between Australia and India, at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 19 2020. Picture: AAP IMAGE/DAVID HUNT/REUTERS
Indian captain Virat Kohli is seen following Australia's victory in the first Test match between Australia and India, at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 19 2020. Picture: AAP IMAGE/DAVID HUNT/REUTERS

New Delhi  — A cricket-mad India reacted with shock and disbelief on Sunday after Virat Kohli's men registered the country's lowest Test innings score in the opening day-night contest against Australia in Adelaide.

More than the eight-wicket defeat inside three days, it was the spectacular meltdown of India's vaunted batting line-up in the second innings which dominated discussion in India.

A photo of Kohli with lowered head was printed on the front page of the Times of India newspaper, along with the 10 single-digit scores recorded by the Indian batsmen who were dismissed for 36.

“No this is not a phone number. It's the score of the Indian line-up (in order of dismissal) in the second innings at Adelaide,” the newspaper said.

Former Test opener Virender Sehwag also listed the single-digit scores and suggested a cheeky way to banish the memory of this debacle.

“The OTP to forget this is 49204084041,” he tweeted.

The Indian Express printed the photo of the manual scoreboard at the Adelaide Oval on its front page reflecting India's batting capitulation in the day-night Test.

The daily called it a “Day & Nightmare Test” and devoted an entire page to mourn “The Great Indian Batting Collapse”.

Fans on social media wondered how the India team, sponsored by a learning app, could fail a Test.

Some former players were more sympathetic though.

“With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver's seat, but the Aussies came back really hard,” tweeted batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

“That is the beauty of Test cricket. It's NEVER over till it's over. India was outclassed in the second half. Congratulations to Australia!”

The four-test series continues with matches scheduled in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Kohli will miss the last three tests to attend the birth of his first child in India.

Reuters 

Three Proteas replacements named for Sri Lanka series after more Covid-19 cases

Last-minute changes announced a day before the team enters bio-bubble
Sport
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Let’s forget Cricket SA and remember Liverpool titan Gérard Houllier

In a year that ripped us to pieces, let's focus on the best memories, such as a man full of compassion who brought out everyone's best
Opinion
3 days ago

Industrious Kohli rescues India in Adelaide examination

The captain clocked up a decent score before being run out, leaving India with a chance against a disciplined Australia
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas bring in bowler Migael Pretorius to scalp Sri Lanka

First national call-up for prolific Knights star who has claimed many wickets recently
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Three Proteas replacements named for Sri Lanka ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19
Sport / Soccer
4.
High-flying rookies Swallows FC sweat for win ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
INEOS not doing well in light winds, says UK ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

India look to break new ground under Adelaide lights

Sport / Cricket

Batsman Khaya Zondo to head up cricket players’ union

Sport / Cricket

Joe Burns could feel selection heat after poor showing ahead of Test

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.