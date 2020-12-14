Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended

14 December 2020 - 19:44 Tiisetso Malepa and Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cricket SA. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Cricket SA. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Kugandrie Govender has been suspended as Cricket SA acting CEO.

Govender became the first woman to lead Cricket SA after she was appointed in an acting capacity in August following the resignation of Jacques Faul.

She joined Cricket SA in 2019 as chief commercial officer‚ a position she occupied until her elevation to the high office.

The basis and circumstances under which Govender was suspended are unclear.

It is understood that CFO Pholetsi Moseki has been appointed as acting CEO until a new permanent candidate is identified.

Cricket SA interim board spokesperson Judith February did not respond to e-mailed questions to confirm Govender’s suspension and Moseki’s appointment.

February also read messages texted to her via WhatsApp but did not reply at the time of publishing.

Govender could not be reached for comment as her mobile phone rang unanswered.

