Sport / Cricket

Proteas to take on Pakistan in historic trip

09 December 2020 - 16:46 Nick Said
Pakistan's Babar Azam in action. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
Pakistan's Babar Azam in action. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

SA will tour Pakistan in January for the first time in 13 years to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The five-day matches form part of the ICC Test Championship and will be staged in Karachi (January 26-30) and Rawalpindi (February 4-8), before T20 fixtures at the same venues and Lahore, ending on February 14.

International cricket has returned to Pakistan in the past 15 months following a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

The country has hosted Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since September 2019, while England recently announced a short two-match 20-over series in October 2021 in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in India.

“It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan — a proud, cricket-loving nation,” SA’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago.

“The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organisation that all of our team’s security, playing and accommodation needs will be met, and that the wellbeing of the team will be the top priority.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that aside from the thrill of playing at home, the tour will also be a chance for his side to test their progress across the two formats.

“I am delighted that SA have confirmed their tour to Pakistan and look forward to captaining my country for the first time in a home Test,” Azam said in a media release from the PCB.

“Looking at the calendar of international cricket in 2021, I am pleased we are playing more against the sides which are ranked above us.

“This is critical to not only our learning and development, but also an opportunity to improve our rankings across all formats.” 

Reuters

Cricket faces tough test as long bio-bubble stays add to mental stress

Organisers are reconsidering the effect of Covid-19 protocols on players’ health
Sport
1 day ago

Australia monitoring virus security in SA

Breaches at bio-secure bubbles have cast doubt on the country’s ability to host touring teams
Sport
1 day ago

Women cricketers break barriers in Afghanistan despite threats

Hurdles remain in a country where many men are uncomfortable with women competing in public
Sport
2 days ago

Aussies avoid whitewash in spite of Kohli blitz

Australia survive India skipper Virat Kohli’s onslaught to end T20 series with India on winning note
Sport
22 hours ago

Australia’s batsman Will Pucovski in doubt for Test after head knock

The batsman retired hurt after being hit by a bouncer during a tour match against India A
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Golf discussion: Retail sector fights its way out ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Aussies avoid whitewash in spite of Kohli blitz
Sport / Cricket
3.
Man City focus on Marseille, not derby, says Pep ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Gladbach confident of surviving Real pressure
Sport / Soccer
5.
Lagging Chiefs desperate for the points‚ says ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Rest of England cricket tour in doubt after Paarl match abandoned

Sport / Cricket

Proteas bowling under the X-rays

Sport / Cricket

Mark Boucher admits Proteas are not up to scratch

Sport / Cricket

Australian Glenn Maxwell defends ‘switch-hit’

Sport / Cricket

England’s Dawid Malan attains highest-yet T20 batting rating

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.