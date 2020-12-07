England ODI series postponed over mental health fears

Cape Town — England’s one-day international (ODI) series against SA has been postponed amid concerns over the mental and physical health of the players, Cricket SA and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a joint statement on Monday.

The announcement comes after the players were subjected to a number of Covid-19 scares with potentially five cases inside the teams’ biosecure environment in Cape Town. One SA player and two hotel staff have been confirmed as positive.

Two members of the England tour party also have “unconfirmed positive results” that require further investigation, the ECB said on Sunday.

“The decision [to postpone the series] was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams,” the statement added. “Cricket SA and ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Super League, can take place in the future.”

The 50-over matches had been scheduled to get under way last Friday, with the final game in the series set for Wednesday. The news will be a huge financial blow to embattled Cricket SA and also casts doubt on its ability to host the planned future tours by Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia.

Reasonable action

“The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as Cricket SA or the ECB take lightly, and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us,” Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said.

“I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England men’s team in the near future.”

Her thoughts were echoed by ECB CEO Tom Harrison. “We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket SA we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this series, in the best interest of the players’ welfare,” Harrison said.

CricInfo reported on Monday that England have been accused by Western Province Cricket Association officials of having used nets not authorised within the biosecure environment for practice at Newlands on Thursday.

But the ECB has denied any wrongdoing, saying they were given permission to use the nets and that a security cordon around them had been set up.

The teams did manage to play a three-match Twenty20 series before the ODI games, which England won 3-0.

Reuters