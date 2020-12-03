Sport / Cricket

Australian Glenn Maxwell defends ‘switch-hit’

All -rounder says bowlers need to adapt to batting tactic as they do to others

03 December 2020 - 14:42 Sudipto Ganguly
Glenn Maxwell of Australia in action. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Glenn Maxwell of Australia in action. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

Mumbai — Glenn Maxwell defended the switch-hit after the audacious stroke again drew criticism from pundits, the Australian all-rounder saying the onus is on bowlers to evolve and counter batsmen in the shorter formats of the game.

Right-handed Maxwell switches stance in a flash to transform into a left-hander with the bowler well into the delivery stride, making field settings impossible against the shot.

Maverick England batsman Kevin Pietersen was a regular proponent of the shot, which involves a combination of skill and risk and was deemed legal in 2008 by the MCC, which acts as the custodian of cricket’s laws.

Maxwell smashed 59 from 38 balls at the Manuka Oval in Canberra during Australia’s 13-run loss in the third and final ODI against India on Wednesday and his innings included a huge switch-hit against spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

“It’s within the laws of the game,” Maxwell told reporters. “I suppose it’s up to the bowlers to try and combat that, and the skills of bowlers are being tested every day.

“They’re having to come up with different change-ups and different ways to stop batters, and with the way they shut down one side of the ground and whatnot. I suppose the way that batting is evolving, I think bowling has got to evolve to the same stage.”

Former Australian captain and commentator Ian Chappell feels batsmen take unfair advantage of field placements by switching stance at the last moment.

“It is very skillful, some of it’s amazingly skillful — but it’s not fair,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports. “I’d love the administrators who made those laws to explain to me how that’s fair.” 

Reuters

Pandya heroics help India avoid Aussie clean sweep

Allrounder’s unbeaten knock of 92 in 76 deliveries featured seven fours and one six
Sport
23 hours ago

Jos Buttler masterclass steers England to series-clinching win

Opening batsman anchors run chase to help home side take unassailable 2-0 lead
Sport
2 months ago

Australia’s Matthew Wade to pull back on sledging against India

The batsman says chirping at India during the four-Test series might backfire
Sport
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mark Boucher admits Proteas are not up to scratch
Sport / Cricket
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: On course for putting and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Golfers dreaming of a place in SA Open history
Sport / Other Sport
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Can fancy kit turn a green gopher ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Schumacher Mark 2 on the F1 starting grid
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Oz’s Allan Border can’t imagine T20 World Cup without fans

Sport / Cricket

Proteas skipper feels the heat ahead of one-day series

Sport / Cricket

Australia will have advantage in T20 World Cup — Hussey

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.