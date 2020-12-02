Sport / Cricket

England’s Dawid Malan attains highest-yet T20 batting rating

Player has reached 915 points, the first player to cross the 900-point mark in the format

02 December 2020 - 14:27 Hardik Vyas
Dawid Malan of England hits the ball out the ground for six runs during game two of the Twenty20 International series between New Zealand and England at Westpac Stadium on November 3 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: GARETH COPLEY
Dawid Malan of England hits the ball out the ground for six runs during game two of the Twenty20 International series between New Zealand and England at Westpac Stadium on November 3 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: GARETH COPLEY

Bengaluru — England’s Dawid Malan has notched up the highest-yet rating for a batsman in the men’s Twenty20 international rankings after topping the scoring charts against SA, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has reached 915 points, the first player to cross the 900-point mark in the format. Australia’s Aaron Finch posted 900 points in July 2018.

Malan’s terrific run with the bat caused him to top the series aggregate with 173 runs as England completed a 3-0 series sweep against SA. His match-winning unbeaten 99 in the final match on Tuesday helped England leapfrog Australia to take the top spot in the men’s T20I team rankings.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Malan for his versatile style and consistency.

“On difficult pitches he grinds out a score while when you need to up the run rate and you can’t be using up deliveries on dot balls in the powerplay he doesn’t — he just goes out and smashes it,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

“He never overhits. It’s classy batting — it is not power, it is just timing. At times he makes it look effortless.”

Malan holds a 44-point advantage in the rankings over Pakistan’s Babar Azam, whom he overtook in September.

Reuters

Five things Proteas need to improve in T20 cricket

With the T20 World Cup less than a year away, planning and preparation is crucial
Sport
1 day ago

Battling Proteas desperate to avoid a whitewash

Captain Quinton de Kock says the team are bound to improve and results will start showing with more play
Sport
1 day ago

Dawid Malan’s hometown heroics help England to win series

Knock of 55 off 40 balls helps visitors reach modest target of 147 set by the Proteas
Sport
2 days ago

Fierce battle for places in England limited-overs squad, says Roy

No-one is assured of a place and there is pressure on everyone to perform
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Can fancy kit turn a green gopher ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: On course for putting and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Pumas captain, players suspended over racist posts
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bafana coach Ntseki lauds serial winner Mosimane
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Dawid Malan’s hometown heroics help England to win series

Sport / Cricket

England’s Dawid Malan thrives under pressure

Sport / Cricket

Captain Morgan steers England home in high-scoring match

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.