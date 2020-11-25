Fierce battle for places in England limited-overs squad, says Roy

England opening batsman Jason Roy says such is the quality of their limited-overs squad in SA that nobody is assured of a place in the team and there is pressure on everybody to perform.

England start a six-match limited-overs tour on Friday at Newlands with the first of three Twenty20 matches against a SA side that has not played international cricket since March.

But it is a different scenario for England, who have built up fierce competition in their squad over the last summer, and ahead of the T20 World Cup that will be played in India in October and November 2021.

“It’s a beautiful position to be in, to be spoilt for choice,” Roy told reporters on Wednesday. “I would 100% be lying if you said you were not under pressure for your place. [Due to] the amount of talent that is around us — there is not one person, everyone is getting pushed to their limits. No-one can rest on [his] laurels, it’s one of those amazing squads.

“I have got to get myself physically fit, mentally fit and then I’ve got to score some runs. It’s as simple as that.”

SA-born Roy endured a poor English summer in One-Day Internationals, managing only 49 runs in six matches, three each against Ireland and Australia.

Now he will face two of the best fast bowlers in limited-overs cricket in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé, and in their home conditions as well.

“You just know you need to switch on or you’ll leave with a few broken bones. You’ve got to make sure your training is on point and [you are] ready to face a bit of fire,” Roy said.

“It was a tough summer — injury plus a new environment that is completely alien to me and who I am as a person. Mentally, it was very tough.”

Reuters