Dad-to-be Kohli on sidelines for three Aussie Test matches

New Delhi — India captain Virat Kohli will return home from Australia after the opening Test in Adelaide in December to attend the birth of his child, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Kohli’s deputy Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the final three Tests of the tour, which begins in Sydney on November 27 with the first of the six short-form internationals.

At the October 26 selection committee meeting, Kohli informed the BCCI of his plans to return home after the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 17, board secretary Jay Shah said. “The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” Shah said.

Kohli’s actress wife Anushka Sharma is pregnant with their first child.

Under Kohli, India registered their maiden Test series victory in Australia n 2019. The BCCI announced several changes to the touring party after several players sustained injuries in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Opener Rohit Sharma has been added to the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after initially being left out of the touring party because of a hamstring niggle. Quick Ishant Sharma, who was also omitted initially because of a muscle tear, will be added to the Test squad should he recover in time.

The Indian board confirmed that Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has injured both his hamstrings in the IPL and a call on his availability will be taken later. Rishabh Pant is the other wicketkeeper in India’s Test squad.

