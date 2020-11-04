Sport / Cricket

Mumbai back in the hunt, Delhi eye IPL breakthrough

Delhi’s strong top order complemented by potent bowling unit headlined by the season’s leading wicket-taker, Kagiso Rabada

04 November 2020 - 17:18 Amlan Chakraborty
The Mumbai Indians celebrate after they defeated the Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League Final match against Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 12 2019 in Hyderabad. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
The Mumbai Indians celebrate after they defeated the Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League Final match against Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 12 2019 in Hyderabad. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Mumbai — Mumbai Indians are in familiar territory as the Indian Premier League (IPL) moves into the playoffs, but the defending champions know they will have to take their game to another level when they face Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Mumbai, the tournament’s most successful team with four titles, became the first side to reach the playoffs last week and used Tuesday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad to test the strength of their bench.

It did not work out well, a 10-wicket thrashing coming as a wake-up call ahead of the Delhi tie.

“Playoffs will be a different ball game,” Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said after Tuesday’s loss. “We’ve been in the playoffs many times before. We do understand the pressure of being in the playoffs.

“We were not good with the bat today. Certainly we can’t afford to do that in the playoff. We need to be smart in terms of our shot selection.”

Delhi, led by the tournament’s youngest captain in 25-year-old Shreyas Iyer, will be hoping it is third time lucky against Mumbai, having lost both their group matches to them in October.

Coached by Australian great Ricky Ponting, Delhi’s strong top order is complemented by a potent bowling unit headlined by the season’s leading wicket-taker, Kagiso Rabada.

The winners of Thursday’s match will move straight into the November 10 final in Dubai, but all is not lost for the losers. They will meet the team that comes through Friday’s eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and 2016 champions Hyderabad to decide the second finalist.

Bangalore, led by India captain Virat Kohli, will have to win three successive matches to capture a first IPL title, something they have not been able to do this season.

Traditionally a batting-heavy side who have South African great AB de Villiers in their ranks, Bangalore have strengthened their bowling but have lost their last three matches to teams who made the playoffs.

In Hyderabad, they have an opponent who showed in 2016 what it takes to win three knockout matches running en route to the title.

“There is great resilience in the side,” Hyderabad captain David Warner said after Tuesday’s victory against Mumbai.

“We looked back to 2016 when we had to win every game to win the title. When you have your backs against the wall, you have nothing to lose.”

Reuters

Mumbai and Hyderabad win big as IPL playoffs race reaches final round

Six teams in the running for three places as league stage of the tournament now almost complete
Sport
2 days ago

Pat Cummins returns to form to boost Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes

Right-arm pacer’s 3/17 helps Kolkata beat second-placed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in IPL
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Faulty start block holds up disappointed Wayde ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion feature: Managing ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Diogo Jota stakes his claim to starting role in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
SA Rugby confirms dates of new-look Currie Cup
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket SA’s interim board swings into action
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Mumbai and Hyderabad win big as IPL playoffs race reaches final round

Sport / Cricket

England rest Archer, Stokes for ODIs on SA tour

Sport / Cricket

AB skips Big Bash but has ‘unfinished business’ in Brisbane

Sport / Cricket

Pat Cummins returns to form to boost Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.