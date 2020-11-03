Sport / Cricket

England rest Archer, Stokes for ODIs on SA tour

Sam Curran will also only feature in T20s while Reece Topley is selected for both squads

03 November 2020 - 16:42 Hardik Vyas
Eoin Morgan. Picture: STU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES
Eoin Morgan. Picture: STU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — England have named the squads for their limited-overs tour of SA, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran featuring in the Twenty20 group but rested for the one-day internationals.

Stokes missed the second half of the English summer programme to be with his father, Ged, who has brain cancer. The all-rounder, Archer, and Curran have featured heavily in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and England have decided to manage their workload and time spent in another biosecure bubble.

Captain Eoin Morgan, who is also playing in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, will lead England in three T20s and three ODIs to be held without spectators from November 27.

Jos Buttler was involved in 13 of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL fixtures but is picked in both squads. Left-arm seamer Reece Topley was also named in both squads after making his international return against Ireland in August, four years on from his last England appearance.

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone gets an opportunity as part of the 15-man ODI squad. The team will travel to SA on November 16, with games scheduled to be played at Cape Town’s Newlands and in nearby Paarl.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jorda, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reuters

Uncertainty as cricket’s World Test Championship gets set to resume

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq says it will be fairer to extend the championship
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Hopes are high that Cricket SA can begin the long journey back towards credibility

The formation of an interim board of largely independent directors is the best news the game has had in two years
Opinion
22 hours ago

Mumbai and Hyderabad win big as IPL playoffs race reaches final round

Six teams in the running for three places as league stage of the tournament now almost complete
Sport
1 day ago

