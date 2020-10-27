Newlands has lost the New Year’s cricket Test. The biggest match on the 2020/2021 SA calendar is to be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg against Sri Lanka‚ with SuperSport Park in Centurion to again host the Boxing Day Test.

After more than seven months of inactivity on the field of play‚ and instability in the boardroom‚ cricket fans will be happy after Cricket SA on Tuesday announced a bumper 2020/2021 international season for the Proteas.

The national team start their international season with a three-match Twenty20 and three-match ODI series against England in Cape Town and Paarl. The series against Sri Lanka‚ and then ones against Australia and Pakistan follow on these events.

The first ball of the England tour will be bowled on November 27 to start the first Twenty20 at Newlands and the last match against Eoin Morgan’s world champions will be on December 9 at the same venue.

Sri Lanka will be the next tourists with the islanders scheduled to play a two-match Test series in Centurion for the Boxing Day showdown and in Johannesburg for the New Year’s Test. The first Test will run from December 26 to 30 and the second from January 3 to 7.

The unheralded Sri Lankans became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in SA in February 2019.

The Australians will arrive in February 2021 for a three-match Test series ending in March. Pakistan will round off the SA summer of cricket with a three-match ODI series and a three-match Twenty20 extravaganza in April 2021.

Cricket SA said complete fixtures for these tours will be announced in due course.

All the matches will be used to accumulate crucial points in either the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League or the ICC World Test Championship. The Proteas are languishing at second from bottom in the nine-nation world championship having lost six of the seven matches they have played in two series.

Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said fans will not be allowed into the stadiums but promised enough entertainment for match-day activities.

The Twenty20 international matches will provide the coaching team and selectors with important preparation and a platform to monitor the best players ahead of the 2021 ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup in October and November in India, she said.

“It is an important season for all of the formats of our beautiful game‚ with players having a lot to play for no matter the team they are selected in.”

PROTEAS 2020/2021 INTERNATIONAL SEASON

ENGLAND TOUR TO SA

November 27: Twenty20‚ Newlands‚ Cape Town

November 29: Twenty20‚ Boland Park‚ Paarl

December 1: Twenty20‚ Newlands‚ Cape Town

December 4: ODI‚ Newlands‚ Cape Town

December 6: ODI‚ Boland Park‚ Paarl

December 9: ODI‚ Newlands‚ Cape Town

SRI LANKA TOUR TO SA

December 26 to 30 2020: Test match‚ SuperSport Park‚ Centurion

January 3 to 7 2021: Test match‚ Wanderers Stadium‚ Johannesburg