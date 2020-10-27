Cricket SA’s board did the right thing by vacating its positions ahead of the Tuesday deadline by which the organisation needed to respond to his threat of intervention, says sports‚ arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

On October 14 Mthethwa served Cricket SA with a notice to intervene in Cricket SA’s affairs while also notifying the International Cricket Council of his intention to step in. Subsequent to that ultimatum‚ Cricket SA took its time to respond‚ but with the deadline getting closer the board resigned at the weekend.

Only four members remain — John Mogodi‚ Zola Thamae‚ Rihan Richards and Donovan May — with Cricket SA saying they will help to ensure continuity and stability at the organisation.

In a video shot by the Eastern Cape office of the premier‚ Mthethwa said Cricket SA found itself in its dire position because of a leadership deficit. “I’ve heard rumours that they’ve resigned‚ which is what they should have done. The ultimatum I put for tomorrow [Tuesday] was precisely for that. If they have done that ... it will take everything forward from here‚” Mthethwa said.

“We are where we are because of a lack of leadership‚ of the centre not holding at the level of cricket. If they have realised that‚ then it’s progress.”

Mthethwa said his department has no desire to run sporting federations‚ but is legally mandated to intervene when administrative malfeasance is present. The department also needs to make sure that a sport makes headlines on the field and not off it.

“It doesn’t prioritise sport. It doesn’t prioritise the field. It’s mainly off the field; in boardrooms‚ playing cricket in boardrooms and that’s something that’s not healthy for the sport. We want people who will take the game forward‚” Mthethwa said.

“Right from the beginning‚ we had no business running cricket or any sporting code. We want sport people and administrators to run sport. If they are engaging in misgovernance and in areas where there is a total breakdown in governance‚ we’ll have no option but to intervene.”