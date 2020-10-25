Sri Lanka to tour SA for two-Test series, says report

New Delhi — Sri Lanka will travel to SA in December to play a two-Test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking their return to international cricket after a 10-month gap due to Covid-19.

Since hosting West Indies for a limited-overs series in February, Sri Lanka cricketers have had to look on as a number of fixtures, including Test matches against England and a limited-overs series against India, was postponed because of the pandemic.

The team under Dimuth Karunaratne will play a two-Test series beginning on December 26, although venues have not yet been finalised, the Island newspaper reported, quoting Sri Lanka Cricket officials.

The first match will be played in Durban or Port Elizabeth, with Cape Town the likely venue for the New Year Test. Sri Lanka last toured SA in 2019, when it became the first Asian team to win a Test series here.

Most of Karunaratne’s teammates will be seen in action in the Lanka Premier League Twenty20 competition beginning on November 21.

Former SA skipper Faf du Plessis and teammate David Miller are among the overseas players to appear in the five-team tournament.

Reuters