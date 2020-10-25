Sport / Cricket

Sri Lanka to tour SA for two-Test series, says report

Islanders to return to international cricket after 10-month gap due to Covid-19

25 October 2020 - 20:39 Amlan Chakraborty
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

New Delhi — Sri Lanka will travel to SA in December to play a two-Test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking their return to international cricket after a 10-month gap due to Covid-19.

Since hosting West Indies for a limited-overs series in February, Sri Lanka cricketers have had to look on as a number of fixtures, including Test matches against England and a limited-overs series against India, was postponed because of the pandemic.

The team under Dimuth Karunaratne will play a two-Test series beginning on December 26, although venues have not yet been finalised, the Island newspaper reported, quoting Sri Lanka Cricket officials.

The first match will be played in Durban or Port Elizabeth, with Cape Town the likely venue for the New Year Test. Sri Lanka last toured SA in 2019, when it became the first Asian team to win a Test series here.

Most of Karunaratne’s teammates will be seen in action in the Lanka Premier League Twenty20 competition beginning on November 21.

Former SA skipper Faf du Plessis and teammate David Miller are among the overseas players to appear in the five-team tournament. 

Reuters

Beresford Williams leads mass resignations at Cricket SA

Four non-independent board members resign before Sunday’s members’ council meeting
Sport
4 hours ago

Pat Cummins returns to form to boost Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes

Right-arm pacer’s 3/17 helps Kolkata beat second-placed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in IPL
Sport
3 hours ago

England cricket tour confirmed

Four of six matches set down for Newlands and two for Boland Park in Paarl
Sport
4 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hail to the Coiner of Empty Obfuscation, cricket’s latest legend of spin

Newlands and Paarl suites may be empty too when England kick off their tour
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rise-Up series helps Hennie Otto deal with death ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Frank Lampard chides VAR after Chelsea denied the ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Juergen Klopp praises Liverpool’s heart after ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Beresford Williams leads mass resignations at ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Delving into the environmental and ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Victor Mpitsang is new Cricket SA selection convener

Sport / Cricket

Colombo Kings pick Du Plessis and Andre Russell for Lanka Premier League

Sport / Cricket

Virat Kohli praises AB after masterclass

Sport / Cricket

Cricket umpires gear up for new season

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.