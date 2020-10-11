Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka to strut their stuff at Women’s T20 Challenge

New Delhi — SA cricket women's duo Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka are to compete in the Women’s T20 Challenge in the UAE.

Luus has an impressive record of 731 runs in 74 T20s and has taken 47 wickets with a best of 5/8 against Ireland in the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup. Khaka, 28, has shone with ball in hand claiming 28 wicket in 29 T20 matches.

At the same time Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from November 4-9, the organising Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Sunday.

The three-team tournament is played alongside the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) with BCCI hoping to launch a full-fledged women’s IPL in future.

Opener Chantam, who was Thailand’s top scorer in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, will represent the Trailblazers captained by India’s Smriti Mandhana, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin (West Indies) and Salma Khatun (Bangladesh) and left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone are Trailblazers’ other three overseas players.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Supernovas, who won both the titles since the tournament’s start in 2018. The Sri Lankan duo of Chamari Atapattu and Shashikala Siriwardene, West Indian Shakera Selman and SA’s Khaka are the overseas players for the Supernovas.

Former India captain Mithali Raj will skipper the Velocity side, also including New Zealander Leigh Kasperek, England’s Danielle Wyatt, Luus and Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh. The teams will play each other once before the top two contest in the final a day before the IPL summit clash.

Several leading players are missing from this year’s tournament, which clashes with the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, which starts on October 25, with the final set for November 29. Reuters