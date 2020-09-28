Cricket SA has set up a fitness and training camp for women’s teams at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom this week.

The 21 players‚ who have been chosen from the senior women’s team‚ the High Performance Centre and the National Academy‚ will go through physical conditioning to work on their fitness and match sharpness after the lengthy layoff due to Covid-19.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng is keen to gauge the progress of the young players coming to the camp and how they interact with the senior players.

“The camp is always a great opportunity to take stock of where everyone is following the lengthy break due to the pandemic and to really plot our development for an important international season ahead‚” Moreeng said.

“We’ll be looking to test the players’ physical readiness‚ mentality, and set a standard ahead of what will be expected of them at international level, and also to assist the younger players by integrating them with the more experienced players.

“We have assembled a strong backroom staff in the form of a new assistant coach [Dillon du Preez] with a dedicated skill of looking after the bowlers, and we are also excited to have Zane Webster as the strength conditioning lead. The support around the team has never been better and we are resolute to make the most of it.”

Missing the camp are Dane van Niekerk‚ Shabnim Ismail‚ Marizanne Kapp‚ Laura Wolvaardt‚ Nadine de Klerk‚ Lizelle Lee‚ Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon. They will leave for Australia on Thursday to take part in the Women’s Big Bash League.

The squad will be based in Potchefstroom until Friday.

Squad: Masabata Klaas (North West)‚ Tazmin Brits (North West)‚ Anneke Bosch (North West)‚ Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng)‚ Robyn Searle (Northerns)‚ Trisha Chetty (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Raisibe Ntozekhe (Gauteng)‚ Sinalo Jafta (WP)‚ Lara Goodall (WP)‚ Andrie Steyn (WP)‚ Faye Tunnicliffe (WP)‚ Tumi Sekhukhune (North West)‚ Sune Luus (Northerns)‚ Nondumiso Shangase (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Micheala Andrews (SWD)‚ Delmi Tucker (WP)‚ Tebogo Macheke (Limpopo)‚ Nobulomko Baneti (Border)‚ Khayakaze Mathe (Border)‚ Gabisile Nkosi (KZN‚ Inland).