Sport / Cricket

Training camp in Potch for SA women cricketers

Players will be prepared for international duty alongside those at the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia

28 September 2020 - 17:06 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Shabnim Ismail (centre) runs up to bowl during a South African national womens cricket team training session at the WACA in Perth, Australia, in this February 21 2020 file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Isuru Sameera Peiris
Shabnim Ismail (centre) runs up to bowl during a South African national womens cricket team training session at the WACA in Perth, Australia, in this February 21 2020 file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Isuru Sameera Peiris

Cricket SA has set up a fitness and training camp for women’s teams at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom this week.

The 21 players‚ who have been chosen from the senior women’s team‚ the High Performance Centre and the National Academy‚ will go through physical conditioning to work on their fitness and match sharpness after the lengthy layoff due to Covid-19.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng is keen to gauge the progress of the young players coming to the camp and how they interact with the senior players.

“The camp is always a great opportunity to take stock of where everyone is following the lengthy break due to the pandemic and to really plot our development for an important international season ahead‚” Moreeng said.

“We’ll be looking to test the players’ physical readiness‚ mentality,  and set a standard ahead of what will be expected of them at international level, and also to assist the younger players by integrating them with the more experienced players.

“We have assembled a strong backroom staff in the form of a new assistant coach [Dillon du Preez] with a dedicated skill of looking after the bowlers, and we are also excited to have Zane Webster as the strength conditioning lead. The support around the team has never been better and we are resolute to make the most of it.”

Missing the camp are Dane van Niekerk‚ Shabnim Ismail‚ Marizanne Kapp‚ Laura Wolvaardt‚ Nadine de Klerk‚ Lizelle Lee‚ Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon. They will leave  for Australia on Thursday to take part in the Women’s Big Bash League. 

The squad will be based in Potchefstroom until Friday.

Squad: Masabata Klaas (North West)‚ Tazmin Brits (North West)‚ Anneke Bosch (North West)‚ Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng)‚ Robyn Searle (Northerns)‚ Trisha Chetty (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Raisibe Ntozekhe (Gauteng)‚ Sinalo Jafta (WP)‚ Lara Goodall (WP)‚ Andrie Steyn (WP)‚ Faye Tunnicliffe (WP)‚ Tumi Sekhukhune (North West)‚ Sune Luus (Northerns)‚ Nondumiso Shangase (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Micheala Andrews (SWD)‚ Delmi Tucker (WP)‚ Tebogo Macheke (Limpopo)‚ Nobulomko Baneti (Border)‚ Khayakaze Mathe (Border)‚ Gabisile Nkosi (KZN‚ Inland).

Eoin Morgan lauds India’s Shubman Gill for batting masterclass

Captain praises batsman after Kolkata Knight Riders secure seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricketers still don’t know if they’ll play this summer

Crippled Cricket SA has brought the game to a grinding halt
Opinion
1 week ago

Zubayr Hamza to lead Cape Cobras

Proteas top-order batsman to captain team in new domestic season
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea’s defensive woes and handball disputes
Sport / Soccer
2.
Jake White heaps praise on players after solid ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
LeBron James surges to lead Los Angeles Lakers to ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Valtteri Bottas wins as Hamilton fumes over ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lampard stands up for Chelsea’s under-fire ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Proteas await appointment of selection convener to choose Test captain

Sport / Cricket

World body wants to send Cricket SA upstairs

Sport / Cricket

No crowds, but IPL still expected to create a buzz

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.