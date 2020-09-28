The Mzansi Super League (MSL) has been postponed‚ Cricket SA announced on Monday.

Scheduled to be held in November and December‚ Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender confirmed the third edition of the tournament has been moved to 2021.

She said the decision to postpone the country’s premier Twenty20 tournament was due to various national and international logistical reasons caused by Covid-19.

“The impact of revised calendars for international cricket across all ICC members and other T20 leagues‚ have had a knock-on effect on SA cricket scheduling‚” she explained.

“The Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainty around international travel‚ including the state of control of SA borders‚ as well as border control at the country points of departure of international players‚ also compelled Cricket SA to make this rational decision.

“Also‚ the unavailability of national players due to a revised and saturated season‚ would have diluted the quality that Cricket SA envisions for MSL‚” said Govender.

Cricket SA said it feared its international broadcast revenue or earnings could decrease should the MSL continue without the international and national stars that local and international fans have come to expect.

Govender said the prospect of games in empty stadiums also played a part in the decision.

“It is unfortunate but unavoidable that we have had to take this decision but maintaining the high quality of cricket that we have seen in the first two editions of the MSL is a non-negotiable for Cricket SA.

“We would not want to lose out on that or the opportunity to position the league as an important way to attract new fans to the game.

“We look forward to returning to business as usual next season‚” said Govender‚ adding that the MSL will be played in a new format in 2021.

“We understand the importance of providing domestic cricketers the opportunity to impress for selection‚” said Govender. “Therefore‚ in lieu of the MSL‚ Cricket SA will stage a single-round domestic franchise T20 competition early next year.

“This will give players ample time to prepare and stadiums the chance to recover financially by welcoming fans back‚” she said.