Zubayr Hamza to lead Cape Cobras

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has named Proteas top-order batsman Zubayr Hamza as captain for the forthcoming domestic season.

Hamza takes over the captaincy from US-bound Dane Piedt.

“I’m really looking forward to working side by side with Zubayr as he takes charge of an exciting group of players‚” said Prince.

“He has done the job on a part-time basis last season and has displayed real leadership qualities. More than just leading from the front with the bat‚ he’s an astute thinker and real student of the game.

“There’s a genuine care factor about the rest of his teammates‚ and I think because of that he will enjoy every bit of support from the rest of the squad‚ and of course management.

“We have we have a number of talented and highly motivated individuals‚ such as the Malan brothers [Pieter and Janneman], [Kyle] Verreynne, [Tony] de Zorzi, and [George] Linde‚ who all have displayed good leadership qualities that he’ll be able to call on.”

The 25-year-old Hamza‚ who boasts 63 first-class games‚ 45 List A matches and 19 T20s‚ is looking forward to the leadership challenge that lies ahead.

“I want to thank the Cobras management for putting their faith in me as the captain. It’s an honour and a privilege‚” Hamza said. “I want to thank my predecessor Dane Piedt and former captains JP Duminy‚ Rory Kleinveldt‚ Justin Ontong and Andrew Puttick who I have played under and who taught me the importance that comes with leading this proud franchise.

“We have an exciting squad and even though I have my own style of leadership there are a number of guys who have strong leadership qualities that I’d be able to lean on for assistance and advice throughout the season.

“We have created a positive atmosphere throughout the team and have been putting in a high standard of work for the past couple of months.”

Western Cape Cricket interim CEO Albertus Kennedy endorsed the decision to appoint the top-order batsman who has five Test matches under his belt.

“Zubayr has shown that he thrives on responsibility and during last year’s Momentum One Day Cup campaign he began his captaincy journey by leading from the front‚” Kennedy said.

In other appointments, Barney Mohammed has been confirmed as convener of selectors for the season and Romano Ramoo has been appointed as the team video analyst.

The Cape Cobras are in full preseason mode and Prince is impressed with his squad’s efforts to date.

“I’m really happy with how things have gone through the first six weeks of preseason. Initially it was all strength and conditioning and the guys are looking in good physical condition.”