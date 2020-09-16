Cricket SA’s independent board member Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw is set to be hauled over the coals by the organisation for her social media comments regarding Momentum’s decision to pull out as sponsors of ODI cricket.

The financial services group announced on Tuesday they would not renew their sponsorship of ODI cricket when their contract expires at the end of April 2021.

As Cricket SA went into meltdown late in 2019, with governance malfunctioning and sponsors threatening to exit en masse‚ Momentum issued an ultimatum in December.

They demanded that president Chris Nenzani and his vice-president, Beresford Williams, resign or the company would “reconsider” its sponsorship of the organisation.

Nenzani and Williams clung to power and refused to step down despite huge pressure from key stakeholders‚ including the players‚ sponsors and the public.

Nenzani only relinquished his power when he resigned in August, with Williams stepping up as interim president.

Kula-Ameyaw apparently made things worse with comments on Wednesday in response to a tweet from eNCA about the news organisation’s interview with Momentum’s head of sponsorships, Carel Bosman.

Cricket SA wasted no time in reacting and sent an apology to Momentum and said Kula-Ameyaw’s comments were “unfortunate and unwarranted”‚ adding the board director acted in her personal capacity.