Cricket SA clarifies its position on black consultants

Sports body says ‘it does not have a policy of excluding any racial grouping in favour of the other’

08 September 2020 - 17:42 Tiisetso Malepa
Turbulence at the top: Cricket SA is still finding its feet after management changes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Cricket SA has moved to clarify comments published in the media attributed to acting CEO Kugandrie Govender that claimed the organisation planned to hire only black consultants in an attempt to speed up transformation.            ‘

After a meeting with the department of sport last week‚ Govender reportedly said in an interview that Cricket SA intended to take this direction to address transformation.

The decision had a mixed reception‚ with some rejecting it while others in SA’s divided society welcomed it.

The SA Institute of Race Relations and AfriForum reacted with threats of legal action, but that may become unnecessary after Cricket SA clarified its position on its transformation policies and issued a statement.

“Cricket SA has noted with much sadness the recent media reports about the organisation’s position on transformation and with specific reference to the use of consultants and particularly white consultants.

The organisation said on Tuesday that it  had not taken and would not take a decision to “work exclusively with black consultants. These stories are factually incorrect. 

“Transformation has always been one of the five pillars on which Cricket SA is built.

“The media reports around the statements made by our acting CEO are not a correct reflection of the sentiment  Cricket SA had sought to convey.

“Cricket SA therefore reiterates that it does not have a policy of excluding any racial grouping in favour of the other.” 

