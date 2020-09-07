Sport / Cricket

England’s Dawid Malan thrives under pressure

Batsman has hit seven half-centuries and a ton in 15 innings since making his T20 debut in 2017

07 September 2020 - 16:35 Manasi Pathak
Dawid Malan, left. Picture: REUTERS
Dawid Malan, left. Picture: REUTERS

Chennai — England batsman Dawid Malan hopes he can continue to make the most of his limited opportunities to cement his place in their Twenty20 side, the 33-year-old said on Monday.

Malan has hit seven half-centuries and a ton in 15 innings since making his T20 debut in 2017. He averages 50.84 in the shortest format, more than top-ranked Babar Azam of Pakistan (49.93) and India’s Virat Kohli (50.80).

The left-hander hit 66 from 43 balls in the first T20 against Australia to help England to a two-run victory and followed it up with a 32-ball 42 in the second game on Sunday, which the hosts won by six wickets to clinch the series.

Despite his exemplary form, Malan knows he must continue delivering  consistently.

“When you get limited opportunities, you have to make full use of them. To do that under pressure is very satisfying,” he told reporters. “I’m aware guys like Jason [Roy] and Stokesy [Ben Stokes] will come back into the squad at some point ... it’s my job to score as many runs as I can in the opportunities I have to put pressure on them, Morgs [Eoin Morgan] and the selectors.”

England can replace Australia atop the T20 rankings if they win the final match on Tuesday and sweep the series 3-0. An England victory will also heap pressure on the visitors ahead of the three-match one-day international series, which begins on Friday.

“Our aim is to win every series and every game we play,” Malan said.

“Eoin always speaks about the way he wants us to play. As long as we play the way he wants us to, we’re happy with that. If we manage to win and put the Aussies under more pressure, it’ll be fantastic to finish No 1.” 

Reuters

Mzansi Super League lands a title sponsor

New five-year funder staying below the radar until it announces itself
Sport
4 days ago

Cricket SA’s blacks-only consultant plan under fire from IRR and AfriForum

Institute of Race Relations will lodge a complaint with the ICC and register its rejection of a plan to speed up transformation
Sport
5 days ago

Jostling for Cricket SA board positions takes a nasty turn

Border Cricket boss Simphiwe Ndzundzu rubbishes claims of violence and accuses his Gauteng counterpart of racism
Sport
6 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Without broadcast deals, board hopefuls have nothing to bat for

Transformation targets will be pointless if Cricket SA is allowed to stagger on in its current form
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Manager David Moyes talks up West Ham
Sport / Soccer
2.
Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Chiefs coach Middendorp at a loss for words
Sport / Soccer
4.
GAVIN RICH: Good news lifts gloom over SA rugby
Sport / Rugby
5.
Coach Ian Foster picks his first All Blacks squad
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Jos Buttler masterclass steers England to series-clinching win

Sport / Cricket

Rugby eyes cricket’s prime dates

Sport / Rugby

Cricket SA: All spin, no substance

Life / Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.