Cricket SA fires controversial CEO Thabang Moroe

An independent forensic investigation showed that Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct, the CSA board says

27 August 2020 - 16:17 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Thabang Moroe. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Cricket SA’s (CSA's) board has fired its CEO, Thabang Moroe, with immediate effect.

In a short statement‚ CSA said its decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation.

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct, which warranted the sanction of dismissal‚” the statement said.

“Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the board regarding the allegations of misconduct‚ which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.”

Moroe was suspended on December 6 following reports received by the social and ethics committee and the audit and risk committee of the board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.

