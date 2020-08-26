Sport / Cricket VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket must be determined to save the game from becoming a second-class sport Inclusivity for all, integrity and excellence should be central to our purpose BL PREMIUM

The forthcoming spectacle of a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting with the board of Cricket SA, with the governance record of both organisations laid bare, lying in tatters, will be a pitiful event.

To have the Cricket SA board bowing to this government is a mere distraction. The government fails to monitor its own. They bend to the taxi industry, recycle their own corrupters, enrich their families, and cannot stop their looting.