Former Australia captain Steve Smith will miss booing fans on England return

Smith would rather be motivated by the crowd in limited-overs series

23 August 2020 - 18:20 Amlan Chakraborty
Steve Smith. Picture: REUTERS
Sydney — Steve Smith will miss the boos and jeers from the spectators during September’s limited-overs series in England which will be played behind closed gates, the Australia run-machine said on Sunday before leaving for the tour.

The former Australia captain was jeered by the crowd in the 2019 Ashes series for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that unfolded in SA on his watch.

“I do like batting there,” Smith told reporters before departing for Australia’s first international tour since the Covid-19 pandemic halted professional cricket.

“But unfortunately there’s no crowd there to egg me on and give me a bit more motivation. Still, there will be plenty of eyes on the TV and it is going to be great to be back out there playing,” said the prolific 31-year-old.

Beginning on September 4, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southampton before moving to another biosecure venue in Manchester for an equal number of one-dayers.

Apart from a 12-month suspension, Smith was also slapped with a two-year leadership ban after the scandal in Cape Town with Tim Paine appointed the Test skipper.

Former captain Ricky Ponting felt Cricket Australia (CA) left the door ajar for Smith, but any move to reinstate him in that role would need to take account of public opinion.

“It’ll be [interesting] if the Australian public are willing to allow him to come back and be captain again, because if CA made that announcement that he’s going to be captain and it didn’t sit well with the public then it’ll be an absolute disaster,” Ponting said on Sunday.

Reuters

ICC bestows huge honour on Jacques Kallis

Proteas great becomes the fourth South African inducted into cricket’s Hall of Fame
Sport
3 hours ago

Govender to steer the listing Cricket SA ship

Former chief commercial officer chosen to act as CEO
Sport
4 days ago

No Mankading antics, Ponting warns his Delhi players

Nonstriker-end runouts, named after Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad, is considered against the spirit of the game
Sport
3 days ago

