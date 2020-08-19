Sport / Cricket

Govender to steer the listing Cricket SA ship

19 August 2020 - 16:55 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Kugandrie Govender during the Women's Super League launch at Protea Marriot Breakwater on December 13 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: BERTRAM MALGAS/GALLO IMAGES
Cricket SA have announced the appointment of Kugandrie Govender as acting CEO with immediate effect.

Govender was the organisation’s chief commercial officer and becomes Cricket SA’s first female CEO.

She replaces Jacques Faul‚ who quit on Monday after acting from December while incumbent CEO Thabang Moroe is still under suspension.

Govender will have to hit the ground running as the organisation remains in turbulent waters following the resignation of Faul and president Chris Nenzani on the same day.

Nenzani has been replaced by Beresford Williams‚ who will act until Cricket SA’s keenly awaited annual general meeting on September 5.

With Cricket SA announcing the appointment on Twitter before issuing a media  release‚ the length of Govender’s tenure was not specified. It is assumed it will be ostensibly linked with the outcome of Moroe’s disciplinary proceedings.

That matter has dragged on and Cricket SA has not indicated when it will be concluded.

Williams said Govender was the right person to steer Cricket SA’s ship‚ which is badly in need of proper leadership.

“We believe that Kugandrie is the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period. Her experience has more than prepared her to fulfil this role with excellence.

“We are confident she will propel the many strategic initiatives that Cricket SA undertakes‚ to inspire and unify our stakeholders‚ partners‚ and employees‚ to continue the work of building the reputation of cricket and more importantly Cricket SA,” said Williams.

