Sport / Cricket

Cricketers want Chris Nenzani to explain his resignation

Players’ group asks: why did he stand down as Cricket SA president after refusing to do so for eight months?

19 August 2020 - 16:58 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Chris Nenzani. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN RYNNERS
Chris Nenzani. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN RYNNERS

SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) CEO Andrew Breetzke has called for former Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani to provide reasons for his sudden resignation.

Nenzani‚ who had been at Cricket SA’s helm since February 2013‚ submitted his resignation on Friday‚ which was accepted by the board on Monday.

He has since been replaced by vice-president Beresford Williams‚ who will act in the position until the September 5 annual general meeting (AGM). Nenzani will make himself available to the media after the AGM.

Cricket SA was also rocked by Jacques Faul’s resignation as acting CEO later on Monday. He has been replaced by Kugandrie Govender‚ who is the chief commercial officer‚ with Breetzke saying Cricket SA’s board must also shoulder the blame for the administrative mess.

“Mr Nenzani owes all stakeholders an immediate explanation as to why he stood down a mere three weeks before the Cricket SA AGM‚ after he had refused to do so over the previous eight-month period despite calls from key stakeholders within the game‚” Breetzke said.

“Together with the sudden resignation of Jacques Faul as acting CEO‚ one can only deduce that the board of directors have yet again reached a level of dysfunctionality that threatens the existence of the game in our country.”

Saca president Omphile Ramela said Cricket SA’s board has failed to maintain correct corporate governance‚ which has also filtered down to its affiliates.

Western Province Cricket has an interim president and an acting CEO in place after mass board resignations‚ while Easterns Cricket Union placed its CEO, Mpho Seopa, on precautionary suspension.

“Instead of facing these crises‚ Cricket SA is embroiled in destructive politics at board and management level. It is evident that cricket is unable to self-correct. With the Cricket SA AGM looming‚ the reality is that a number of affiliates have crises of their own and it is these structures that provide leadership to Cricket SA‚” Ramela said.

“Many of the administrative challenges confronting the game are as a result of administrators failing to adhere to principles of corporate governance.

“Before we see the total collapse of the game of cricket there needs to be a leadership intervention at board and management level that is able to stabilise and transform the game and the business of cricket.”

Cricket SA faces MPs without a president

Chris Nenzani resigned a month before he was due to step down at the annual general meeting
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: The worst is yet to come as Cricket SA shirks blame

The domestic game will have to be cut to the bone and outreach programmes scrapped or privately funded
Opinion
1 day ago

Govender to steer the listing Cricket SA ship

Former chief commercial officer chosen to act as CEO
Sport
1 hour ago

North West cricket chief wants sports minister to dissolve CSA board

Oupa Nkagisang has accused the organisation of ‘inefficiency’ in tackling the province’s administration matter
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Minister puts SA Rugby in the hot seat over ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
SA Rugby unveil ticketing structure for Lions tour
Sport / Rugby
4.
Legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Anderlecht over the moon with Tau’s stellar debut
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Aussie skipper concerned about mental wellbeing of players in bubbles

Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Culture camp a great opportunity for cricket’s ‘young ones’

Opinion / Columnists

Fired cricket boss vows to fight back

Sport / Cricket

Suspended CEO in last-minute bid to block Cricket SA

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.