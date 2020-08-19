SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) CEO Andrew Breetzke has called for former Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani to provide reasons for his sudden resignation.

Nenzani‚ who had been at Cricket SA’s helm since February 2013‚ submitted his resignation on Friday‚ which was accepted by the board on Monday.

He has since been replaced by vice-president Beresford Williams‚ who will act in the position until the September 5 annual general meeting (AGM). Nenzani will make himself available to the media after the AGM.

Cricket SA was also rocked by Jacques Faul’s resignation as acting CEO later on Monday. He has been replaced by Kugandrie Govender‚ who is the chief commercial officer‚ with Breetzke saying Cricket SA’s board must also shoulder the blame for the administrative mess.

“Mr Nenzani owes all stakeholders an immediate explanation as to why he stood down a mere three weeks before the Cricket SA AGM‚ after he had refused to do so over the previous eight-month period despite calls from key stakeholders within the game‚” Breetzke said.

“Together with the sudden resignation of Jacques Faul as acting CEO‚ one can only deduce that the board of directors have yet again reached a level of dysfunctionality that threatens the existence of the game in our country.”

Saca president Omphile Ramela said Cricket SA’s board has failed to maintain correct corporate governance‚ which has also filtered down to its affiliates.

Western Province Cricket has an interim president and an acting CEO in place after mass board resignations‚ while Easterns Cricket Union placed its CEO, Mpho Seopa, on precautionary suspension.

“Instead of facing these crises‚ Cricket SA is embroiled in destructive politics at board and management level. It is evident that cricket is unable to self-correct. With the Cricket SA AGM looming‚ the reality is that a number of affiliates have crises of their own and it is these structures that provide leadership to Cricket SA‚” Ramela said.

“Many of the administrative challenges confronting the game are as a result of administrators failing to adhere to principles of corporate governance.

“Before we see the total collapse of the game of cricket there needs to be a leadership intervention at board and management level that is able to stabilise and transform the game and the business of cricket.”