Fired cricket boss vows to fight back

Cricket SA dismissed chief operations officer Naasei Appiah with immediate effect on Sunday for “transgressions of a serious nature”, but the defiant official’s lawyer insisted the matter is far from over.

Appiah has been suspended since October 2019 and his legal representative, Thapelo Kharametsane, laughed off the dismissal. He said there is still a long way to go “unless someone at Cricket SA comes to his or her senses”.

“Cricket SA advises that following the disciplinary process and labour court proceedings involving Mr Naasei Appiah [the suspended COO] all respective and relevant processes have now been concluded with the following outcome and sanction: ‘The presiding officer found Mr Naasei Appiah guilty of transgression of a serious nature and his relationship and employment with Cricket SA has therefore been terminated [summary dismissal] with immediate effect’,” Cricket SA said in a statement.

Appiah was suspended along with the then acting director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl, and the now fired head of sales and sponsorship, Clive Eksteen.

The trio were charged with dereliction of duty, among other charges, and subsequently found guilty for the non-payment of an agreed contract fee of R2.4m that Cricket SA was supposed to pay to the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca).

Eksteen lost his appeal and his matter is now at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) while Van Zyl received a final written warning and was reinstated in a consultative role.

Appiah won his appeal in July and took the matter to the labour court after Cricket SA insisted he vacate his office despite a successful appeal process.

Appiah’s application at the labour court was dismissed but he is appealing against the dismissal in the same court.

Cricket SA said on Sunday that it “views the conclusion as critical in allowing the organisation to firmly focus its resources and energy towards serving the game of cricket”, but Kharametsane was adamant the matter was far from concluded.

“It is not the end of the matter from our side, that much I can tell you,” he said on Sunday.

Appiah last week filed an urgent application at the labour court to force Cricket SA to recognise his successful appeal but it was dismissed.

“Fine, our application was dismissed but we are appealing that dismissal of the application,” Kharametsane said. “So by law Cricket SA should not have gone ahead and terminated the contract while the appeal is still ongoing. But anyway we will definitely deal with that at the right time.”

Appiah launched his leave to appeal in the labour court on August 13. The process can take 30-45 days to be considered.