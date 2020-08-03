Cricket SA acting CEO Jacques Faul has vowed to investigate the sources behind the leaking of confidential information to the media on numerous occasions in recent weeks.

Crisis-riddled Cricket SA has been in the news almost every day and the negativity has continued to hover over the organisation for months.

“We fully acknowledge and appreciate that there is massive public interest in the sport of cricket‚” Faul said.“ But we need to be mindful that the detail of board meetings‚ employment contracts and correspondence within the company is confidential information‚ as it would be in any other company.

“We are concerned that information is being leaked to members of the media who are being drawn into agendas to manipulate public perception and to destabilise and damage Cricket SA.”

Faul said Cricket SA’s investigation into the origins and causes of the leaks is intended to protect the integrity of the organisation.

“Cricket SA is committed to adhering to governance requirements‚ which include respecting and guarding the privacy and confidentiality of its employees‚ contractors‚ and that includes people that have unsuccessfully applied for positions within the organisation‚” he said.

“Cricket SA condemns anyone who leaks incomplete or inaccurate information to the media in the furtherance of their own interests‚ at a time when Cricket SA should be focused on addressing the impact of Covid-19 on the game of cricket and pressing matters raised by players within the Black Lives Matter context — and not on disruptive agendas.

“People who indulge in this sort of behaviour are not only putting their own jobs at risk but also those of the more than 1,000 people employed by cricket clubs and franchises across the country‚ as well as the many thousands of others that work in the cricket industry.”