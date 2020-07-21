Sport / Cricket

We need more grit, says Windies skipper Holder

21 July 2020 - 14:47 Agency Staff
West Indies captain Jason Holder (right) with coach Roddy Estwick at Manchester Airport on June 9 2020 in Manchester, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANDOUT
Manchester — West Indies skipper Jason Holder bemoaned his team’s lack of grit in the second Test against England and felt their tentative batting allowed their opponents to level the series on Monday.

The tourists needed to bat out 85 overs on the final day to secure a draw but lasted 70.1 before succumbing to a 113-run defeat as England squared the series 1-1.

“English bowlers tend to bowl some long spells and we fought through pretty decent periods in the game, but maybe [we need] a little bit more grit, a little bit more determination to get through one or two challenging spells,” Holder said after the loss at Old Trafford.

“More or less, when we’ve found ourselves in challenging spells, we’ve succumbed to it, probably at the end of a really good spell.

“Too many of our batters got caught on the crease, something we’ve really got to pay a little more attention to. On a surface like this you’ve really got to commit forward or back and into a position to make a good decision over whether to play or leave.”

Thanks to their victory at home in 2019, West Indies need a draw in the decider, beginning at Old Trafford on Friday, to retain the Wisden Trophy.

Said Holder: “We’re here to fight; I’m sure the guys are really feeling this loss and we can go into this last game and give it our all.” 

Reuters

England beat West Indies to level series

West Indies bowled out for 198 on the fifth and final day of second Test at Old Trafford
Sport
20 hours ago

UAE may host Indian Premier League

Sri Lanka cricket board has also made an offer due to the serious Covid-19 situation in India
Sport
2 hours ago

Cricket T20 World Cup pushed back a year

The International Cricket Council says it has postponed the tournament to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Sport
21 hours ago

AB hints at return to playing regularly

Eagles captain returns to action in 3 Team Cricket tournament at SuperSport Park
Sport
1 day ago

