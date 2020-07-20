Sport / Cricket

cricket

England beat West Indies to level series

20 July 2020 - 20:05 Agency Staff
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after winning the Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, the UK, July 20 2020. Picture: JON SUPER/REUTERS
Manchester — England beat the West Indies by 113 runs to win the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

West Indies, set a nominal 312 to win, were bowled out for 198 on the fifth and final day as England levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

All-rounder Ben Stokes made 176 in England's first-innings 469-9 declared and a dashing 78 not out on Monday that set up another declaration by home captain Joe Root.

Stokes then took two key wickets after Stuart Broad's early treble helped reduce the West Indies to 37-4.

Shamarh Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) kept England at bay during a fifth-wicket stand of exactly 100. But Stokes, yet again in his career, proved a partnership breaker when his short ball had Blackwood, who made a match-clinching 95 in West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton, gloving to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on the stroke of tea.

England's plans for this match were thrown into disarray when fast bowler Jofra Archer had to be omitted for breaching the bio-secure regulations governing a series that marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown.

England suffered more frustration when rain washed out the whole of Saturday's third day. But such was their dominance they still had time enough to win.

Recalled paceman Stuart Broad, angry at being rested from the series opener, struck just five balls into the West Indies second innings on Monday when he had John Campbell caught behind.

Broad finished with 3-42 having rocked the West Indies in their first innings with a three-wicket burst in 14 balls.

Chris Woakes then had West Indies danger man Kraigg Brathwaite lbw and Broad bowled Shai Hope with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off stump.

Broad struck again after lunch when Roston Chase was lbw playing no shot to a nip-backer.

Brooks' fine innings ended when he was plumb lbw to left-arm quick Sam Curran. England spinner Dom Bess then got in on the act.

Two balls after Jason Holder drove him for six, Bess bowled the West Indies captain between bat and pad with a classic off-break.

Bess finished the match when Kemar Roach was brilliantly caught by Ollie Pope at short leg.

Earlier, Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, took England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.

Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo in his first-innings century, Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display as England scored 92 runs in 11 overs on Monday.

Stokes should have been out for 29 when he slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra cover only for Campbell to drop a routine catch.

Stokes, England's captain in Root's absence for the first Test, cashed in and went to fifty with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Holder at long-off.

AFP

Cricket T20 World Cup pushed back a year

The International Cricket Council says it has postponed the tournament to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Sport
2 hours ago

AB hints at return to playing regularly

Eagles captain returns to action in 3 Team Cricket tournament at SuperSport Park
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Those without prejudice and superiority should have nothing to fear

It makes sense for Cricket SA to establish a mini truth commission to investigate claims of bias and prejudice
Opinion
2 hours ago

Thando Ntini and Gerald Coetzee to showcase fast bowling talent

The young duo, both with experience from the Under-19 World Cup, step in for Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala
Sport
4 days ago

